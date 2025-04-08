Speaking the past to life: Students attend Indigenous language fair in Norman

In a Norman auditorium, young Oklahomans speak in languages only a handful of people across the globe can understand.

Many of Oklahoma’s Indigenous languages are considered endangered. But at the Oklahoma Native American Youth Language Fair, young speakers are encouraged to develop their confidence in speaking them.

Hosted at the Sam Noble Museum on Monday and Tuesday, the fair brought together students from across Oklahoma and outside the state to compete in categories like singing, prayer and spoken word.

Six-year-old Karlee Chanate is one such student. She performed the Pledge of Allegiance in Comanche, earning second place in her division. Even though she’s young, Chanate has been learning Comanche for two years.

Warren Queton, who served as an emcee for the event, said teaching Indigenous languages to little ones allows them to learn to speak before they grow self-conscious about making mistakes.

“They're just speaking up there and doing things that, the high schoolers, they told me, ‘I wouldn't get up there and do that because I don't want to embarrass myself,’” Queton said.

Hayden Cable is an educational assistant at Comanche Academy Charter School in Lawton. She didn’t get to take Comanche courses until high school, but working with young students helps her integrate the language into everyday life.

Cable finds herself continually impressed with the way young speakers can grasp the language at a deep level.

“Because they are so young, they soak up the language so much quicker, and they become so much more knowledgeable,” Cable said. “They teach me the language.”

The judges were impressed, too. A group of first-graders from Comanche Academy took home first place in their division with a singing performance.

Hannah Foye, one of the students in the group, said that singing in Comanche helps her connect with her ancestors.

“It makes our elders go back together,” Foye said.

For some students, the fair brought new experiences outside of performing. Chanate’s highlight of the day?

“Riding on the bus,” she said.