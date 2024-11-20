© 2024 KOSU
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative.

Maria Tallchief Barbie launch celebrates Osage citizen, first prima ballerina

KOSU | By Sarah Liese (Twilla)
Published November 20, 2024 at 4:55 AM CST
The Osage Nation community and Mattel celebrated the launch of a Maria Tallchief Barbie in Pawhuska on Monday.
The Osage Nation community and Mattel celebrated the launch of a Maria Tallchief Barbie in Pawhuska on Monday.

From the Firebird-red-ruffled costume to the eye-catching makeup, the new Maria Tallchief Barbie matches the elegance and grace of the nation’s first prima ballerina, who broke boundaries as a world-renowned Osage dancer.

This Barbie Inspiring Women doll honors Maria Tallchief, the first American prima ballerina.
Tallchief was the first Native American to receive that high honor Yet, that did not come without hardships.

Some tried to persuade Tallchief to change her last name during her career to avoid discrimination. However, she refused.

Now, her name is represented in Osage orthography on her Barbie box — a meaningful touch that Tallchief’s daughter, Elise Paschen, asked Mattel to include.

“I am over the moon that you know hundreds of thousands of little girls across the globe will be reading our Osage orthography,” Paschen said in an interview.

Paschen also said she worked with Mattel to ensure her mother’s skin color was accurate, another detail that could help other Indigenous children see themselves reflected in this doll.

Paschen hopes her mother’s passion and work will continue to inspire many young people and encourage them to pursue their dreams.

The Maria Tallchief collectible Barbie is available at select retailers. For more information about the doll, visit the Mattel website.

Allison Herrera contributed to this story.

Sarah Liese (Twilla)
Sarah Liese (Twilla) reports on Indigenous Affairs for KOSU.
