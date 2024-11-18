Colleen Thurston's 'Drowned Land' brings fight to protect Kiamichi River into focus

Colleen Thurston is an Oklahoma filmmaker, curator, educator and Choctaw citizen. Her most recent feature documentary is Drowned Land , a film about protecting the Kiamichi River from extraction. The film is personal for Thurston as she narrates her family’s relationship with the land and water in what is now southeast Oklahoma on the Choctaw reservation.

Natural resource exploitation and displacement are the film's central themes. Drowned Land reflects examples of the manipulation of the earth to serve the needs of more populated areas in the state. It also takes viewers on a journey through time — noting the Choctaw people’s forced removal, the dislocation of Pushmataha County residents to build the Sardis Lake dam and the threat of forced movement again if the Kiamichi River’s water supply is depleted.

After a private screening earlier this month, Sarah Liese and Lionel Ramos talked to Thurston about her new film and the continued fight to safeguard the river.

KOSU: How did you give yourself permission to be able to tell this story? What was that like approaching this film?

Colleen Thurston, Choctaw Filmmaker and Educator: I really was interested in exploring the lakes in Oklahoma, and I thought it was interesting that my grandfather had such a hand in building and developing the lakes in Oklahoma. Once I came down to the Sardis Lake area and the more I talked to people, the more they said, ‘OK, but the real story is the Kiamichi River, and what's going on with the Kiamichi River?’ I just listened to them, and I let the story and the community lead me. And I kind of gave up control in a lot of ways and realized this isn't about me, and it's not my story. Like I said, I feel like I'm kind of a conduit for the river and for the community. I ended up being in the film. I did not set out that way at all, but every time I would pitch the film or write a proposal or talk to like a mentor, people would ask me, ‘What is your connection to the story?’ And then I would tell them about my grandfather's work, and I kept getting this feedback, ‘That's important, you need to include that.’ So that's how it ended up being a personal story. It was not intended that way at all.

KOSU: What was the most surprising thing that you learned along this journey?

Thurston: The most surprising thing that I learned in this journey [is that] I feel like I really grew a lot. I previously thought about rivers. I did think of them as life sources. Water is life. But to think of them as a being… that has the ability to speak in ways that might not be tangible and are a part of our community in that way— was something that I learned. I also learned that my family has a deep connection with the Kiamichi River…and it kind of made sense as to why I should be drawn to this place, why I was drawn to the river. …I feel the river called me so. My family did have an impression there on the land and the water and I think that that generational footprint is what called me there.

KOSU: I feel like a common thread through a lot of Indigenous filmmakers' work is being a vessel for these stories to shine through, [which are] often about the environment. Do you feel it's a responsibility in a way?

Thurston: It’s a responsibility. I feel like we talk about being stewards of the land, but we're very much stewards of stories, too. You can tell your own personal story, but once it becomes a community story, once it's a collective story, or even if it's a story of the land, then we are just a conduit, or we are entrusted with the responsibility of carrying on those stories, and especially for entities that don't necessarily speak our language right, like rivers or like trees or mountains or whatever it is.

KOSU: What impact do you hope this film has?

Thurston: I have a few goals for this film. I mean, one, I think growing up in Oklahoma, this was always a place where if you wanted to be anyone, if you wanted to do anything, then you should leave. That was kind of the message that I got. And I moved back full-time here when I was 30, and that became a message that I wanted to change like you don't have to leave here. Why did we internalize that this place is not worth it? And so to hear people like Charlotte, like Sandy, like Ken, [three local residents who appear in the film] speak about this place being not only as worth it but being incredibly meaningful, then I hope that this film can change that perspective of Oklahoma. I hope that this film could maybe change people's minds. …Additionally, we really want to prop up the idea of the Rights of Nature movement, to prop up this movement of recognizing that rivers, lakes, bodies of water, trees, mountains— whatever it may be— they are sentient, and they can be recognized as such. And their rights can be recognized, and their rights can be protected. So I think that's a huge goal of the film. And just bringing the film to communities that may have been affected in similar ways, or maybe have also been told like, ‘Your place isn't worth it. You're not worth it. You should leave.’ So we want to do a reservation tour, and hopefully, you know, people can see themselves in this film as well.

KOSU: Where did the inspiration come from for the Rights of Nature, and what does that look like with how the Choctaw Nation interacts with the state of Oklahoma or the federal government? For example, would the Choctaw constitution change?

Thurston: In terms of the Rights of Nature, it wouldn't necessarily have to be the Choctaw constitution that's changed. They can implement a resolution, or they could do an act. But you know, our Choctaw Nation government is not dissimilar from the Federal US government, and so that could look like many different things. But in terms of this state of Oklahoma, that would be a huge game changer if a tribe, whether it's Choctaw, Chickasaw or any tribe, declared law that legally a river was protected, that would absolutely change that interaction between the state government and a tribal nation. The way that idea came to me was, I think I had heard of the Whanganui River in New Zealand, but Sandy was the one that really got it on my radar and explained what personhood means, and explained Rights of Nature . Recently, Charlotte and I attended an incredible gathering called the Convening of the Four Winds, and that is led by Movement Rights, along with Casey Camp-Horinek and her family. And Casey is an incredible activist, and she has really been leading the cause for personhood, for the Rights of Nature for various rivers. She's a huge voice in that movement as well.

KOSU: What’s next for you and the film?

Thurston: What's next for the film is a film festival run. We've submitted to several festivals that we're excited about, and we'll do probably a little more than a year of a festival run. Then the film will be on public television. It'll be on PBS, somewhere toward the end of 2025 or 2026. We also want to do educational screenings and community screenings for anyone that feels like this would benefit their community.

This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.