Rebecca Nagle's 'By the Fire We Carry' questions treatment of Indigenous nations, democracy at large

A small-town murder that became known as the Murphy case asked the question: Did Congress disestablish the Muscogee Nation reservation? The Supreme Court later answered in the McGirt. v. Oklahoma decision.

Those two cases are at the center of Rebecca Nagle’s new book By the Fire We Carry, a historical and, at times, personal account that confronts Oklahoma’s past, the Supreme Court’s questionable present and the generations-long fight for tribal sovereignty.

Nagle is also the host of the award-winning podcast This Land. Her book, which is out today , has already been getting rave reviews from the likes of the Washington Post and Los Angeles Times .

KOSU’s Sarah Liese sat down with the Cherokee journalist and writer to learn more about her new book and her connection to a legal battle that is arguably the most important for Indigenous nations in U.S. history.

TRANSCRIPT

Sarah Liese, KOSU Indigenous Affairs Reporter: So, Rebecca, can you take us back to your ICT story about the Murphy case and the building blocks that laid the foundation to your journey to create the podcast This Land and your new book By The Fire We Carry?

Rebecca Nagle, Cherokee journalist and author of By the Fire We Carry: Yeah, thank you so much for having me and talking to me about the book. I became obsessed with the Murphy case in 2017 from actually a Facebook post. So Muskogee legal scholar Sarah Deer was posting on Facebook about a Tenth Circuit court decision that her tribe still had a reservation. That was pretty newsworthy because that reservation had not been recognized by the state or federal government in over 100 years. So, I looked into the case and started reporting on it. The first time I reported on it was for ICT, and it was when the Supreme Court granted cert, and then I've been just following and writing about the case since then. From my perspective, not just here in Oklahoma, but I think for Indigenous nations, it's one of the most significant court cases we've had in the past 50 years. I think it's really important for us to understand how it happened, where it came from and the story behind the case. I think it's not what a lot of people would expect, and that's one of the big focuses of the book.

Liese: For those who are unfamiliar with Sharp v. Murphy and McGirt v. Oklahoma, can you briefly describe those two court cases and what role they played in reaffirming Indigenous rights?

Nagle: The Murphy case actually started in 1999 with a murder. So Patrick Murphy, who is a Muskogee citizen, murdered a man named George Jacobs, and he was sentenced to death for the crime. In the course of his death penalty appeals, his lawyers came up with this novel legal theory that Oklahoma actually didn't have the jurisdiction to prosecute Mr. Murphy, let alone sentence him to death, because actually the crime happened on a reservation. Oklahoma's argument was that that reservation hadn't existed for over a century, and that question went all the way to the Supreme Court. And then, there was this rather wild twist that happened in the middle of the case, which was it appeared that the Supreme Court was actually caught in a tie vote with Murphy. So, they took a separate case of a different defendant, Mr. Jimcy McGirt, who was also appealing his conviction based on the argument that it happened on the Muscogee reservation. Then, that case is actually what was decided. So on June 9, 2020, the Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision that, because Congress had never gotten rid of the Muscogee reservation, it still existed. So despite Oklahoma's arguments that it was ridiculous to uphold the reservation and it would create crime and … warnings about chaos, the Supreme Court just followed the law and said, ‘Unless Congress has gotten rid of a reservation, we have to uphold it.’ That happened in July of 2020. Then less than a year later, the reservations of the other four tribes in eastern Oklahoma — including Cherokee, Seminole, Choctaw and Chickasaw nations— were also upheld based on the McGirt ruling. And when you take all that land together, it's about half the land in Oklahoma, over 19 million acres, and it represents actually the largest restoration of tribal land in U.S. history.

Liese: In the book, you also write about your family’s Cherokee history, which not all of it is anodyne. Your ancestors, Major Ridge and John Ridge were and are still considered traitors by many Cherokees, you noted in your book for signing the Treaty of New Echota. And they ultimately lost their lives for unlawfully ceding Cherokee land. What was your thought process about approaching this more personal part of the story?

Nagle: I think that it was always my personal and almost guttural relationship to the case. When I saw that Facebook post back in 2017, I knew that whatever the court held about Muskogee reservation, would likely apply to my tribe, Cherokee Nation. And my ancestors had died for this land, and then Oklahoma hadn't recognized it. So that sense of justice, I could feel it in my blood, the possibility that this land my ancestors died for could be recognized as Cherokee land for the first time in over 100 years. So John Ridge and Major Ridge were Cherokee leaders in the early 1800s, and they made a controversial decision. They signed the Treaty of New Echota, which was Cherokee Nation's removal treaty. They thought that removal was the only option in which Cherokees as a people and a nation would survive. But they signed that treaty against the will, the government and the laws of Cherokee Nation. And for that, they were killed. I think as a kid, I was sort of raised to believe they were heroes. They did the right thing. They were so brave. And then as an adult and a journalist, I got to investigate the historical record. And of course, it is more complicated. So part of the book is unpacking that history and that legacy and understanding why my ancestors made the choices that they made, and what we can learn from that today.

Liese: I’m curious to know how much of your ancestors’ legacy did you know before writing the book, and then what did you uncover while doing this research?

Nagle: I knew the broad strokes, and I had read books about it and secondary sources. And for this book, I collected a mountain of primary source documents. So, I really went back to those congressional records, those microfilm collections, handwritten letters, and spent a lot of time with my ancestors in their own words. I think what I was surprised by was how much the treaty was a last resort, and how they had spent so much time both advocating for the U.S. to allow Cherokee Nation to remain on their homelands. They really spent three years doing everything in their power to try and convince Cherokees that removal was the best option, and they were very consistent and passionate about their pleas. In one letter they wrote, basically, ‘If we were making this decision for our own comfort, we would choose to die here on our land and be able to bury our bodies in the land of our fathers. But when we think of our children, we should move west.’

The other thing that surprised me was also how clear the Cherokee people were in their rejection of the treaty. There was one petition the Cherokees wrote where they said, ‘This treaty denies us the right to think for ourselves. And also that if this treaty is supposed to protect us and relieve our suffering, shouldn't we as Cherokee people decide how best to do that?’ And so, I think I gained a better understanding, actually, of both sides, which I don't know if I was anticipating.

Liese: You mentioned in the prologue that this story lived in your body and needed to come out. Can you explain what this means to you as a Cherokee woman and journalist? And how you feel now that the story is ready to share?

Nagle: I think that the story, especially of the Ridges, was a story that I lived with my whole life. I grew up with stories being told by my grandma, my aunts and my uncle. It was sort of almost like in my childhood mind. These distant ancestors lived in the same place as sort of the great aunts and great grandparents who had passed away before I was born, where they, were still talked about as part of family stories, and they felt like a part of my family, even though I didn't know them personally. And so, I have felt this strong, visceral and blood connection to this story. …So there, there were a lot of different reasons that I wrote the book, and the selfish reason, you know, was that I had carried the story for so long, and I needed to put it down on paper.

Liese: Do you feel like a weight has been lifted now that you’re almost there to release this book into the world?

Nagle: I'm really excited. I think the story of this case is really important. I think it has changed the criminal jurisdiction landscape in Oklahoma, and I think there was a lot that the public didn't know about the story behind the case — how it started as this death penalty appeal, all the iterations. It took 20 years for it to get to the Supreme Court, and I think the surprising story of how that happened is important for that to be part of our collective knowledge and our collective memory. After the case, there was a lot of rhetoric from Oklahoma about how the jailhouse doors were opening and criminals were walking free. We actually did a ton of research that showed how those claims were really not true, and they were exaggerated and maybe even fabricated. So, I think it does a lot of important work to kind of clear the record here for tribal citizens and for Oklahomans to help understand where this case came from, but also what its impact and legacy is.

Liese: At the end of the book, you wrote, “The concerns growing among many Americans about the Supreme Court is a reality Indigenous nations have been living with for a long time. … Our experience has long reflected the strengths and the power it has given itself outside of constitutional bounds. If only more people had been paying attention.” So, who do you hope is paying attention now? Who do you want to read this book?

Nagle: I think the arena of federal Indian law and the way that the Constitution and American law protects the rights of Indigenous nations is something that is murky and distant and not well understood by a lot of Americans. I think the average U.S. citizen doesn't really know what a federally recognized tribe is [and] how treaties fit into the US Constitution. I think that's a really big problem. We're not going to have a Congress or Supreme Court justices that know and understand and respect federal Indian law until we have a public that does. And so, a big part of the book is trying to take these sort of dense and complicated and opaque legal minutia and making it really easy to understand and putting it into perspective.

We have a lot — no matter sort of what side of the political spectrum you are on — of new focus on the Supreme Court. And there's a big portion of our country, about half that have lost faith in the institution of the Supreme Court. I think when you look at Indigenous nations and the pattern of when we take our rights to the courts, we have found that the court system in the United States has been an unreliable source of justice for us for a long time. Sometimes courts will follow the law as written. But what happens really often is that when the the written and legal rights of a tribe come up against the interest of a state or the interest of a lot of non-native constituents, the courts just kind of rewrite the rules. They chuck the law out the window and come up with whatever outcome they want. And that reality is something Indigenous nations have been living with for a long time, and I think it's a bigger problem for our democracy. If you think that your government can be lawless when it comes to Indigenous nations, but never in any other arena, I think you're kidding yourself. And so one of the points the book makes, too, is that these issues that Indigenous nations are facing and struggling with aren't just a problem for us, but are a problem for our democracy more broadly.

Liese: What do you hope readers take away from By the Fire We Carry? What outcome do you hope this book makes in the world and more specifically in what is now Oklahoma?

Nagle: I hope for tribal citizens who heard about McGirt and heard about Murphy but don't know all the details or the background, [to know what] the decision means for their own lives, the law and how it affects them. I hope that it can be a resource and a way to learn more about this important decision. For Oklahomans who are worried that a bunch of criminals are walking free, or the tribe is going to come and take their house, it can kind of dispel some of those harmful myths. And I think for readers at large, I think that the problem of the United States — the legacy of the United States in the way that it has carried out the dispossession of Indigenous nations of our land and also the ethnic cleansing and the genocide of Indigenous people— is not just a problem for Indigenous nations, but it's a problem for our democracy. And we need to be having bigger conversations about what this means for our country and for our law.

Liese: What court cases do you currently have your eye on now? And what cases or issues related to Indigenous sovereignty do you think the general public needs to be currently aware of?

Nagle: I think here in Oklahoma, sadly, the backlash to the McGirt victory is not over. And so instead of accepting the Supreme Court decision and working with tribes to implement it, I think the government of Oklahoma, particularly the Stitt Administration, has taken this approach of trying to chip away at it — whether they can limit tribal jurisdiction, if they can fight tribes for every inch of power that the state lost to try to gain that back. And so, the legal battle, both to protect McGirt and for it to be followed, unfortunately, is still happening. And there are cases in that vein that are still going on. I think more broadly, we have a lot of work to do. I think in general, for Native people, when we think about U.S. politics and U.S. law, for tribes and Native people to be part of those considerations. Right now, in this election season when we're talking about pertinent political issues, tribal sovereignty is often left off that list. So, what I would hope moving forward is that we can become more of a priority, not just among tribal citizens and Native voters, but for all voters in the United States.

Liese: Thank you so much again for your time and for being able to talk to me about your new book. Do you have anything else that you would like to share?

Nagle: If folks are in the Tulsa area, we're having a book launch event at the Philbrook Art Museum in partnership with the local bookshop, Magic City Books. It'll be on September 10 at 7 p.m., and I'll be reading a little excerpt of the book. Then, there'll be a panel conversation with former Chief of Muscogee Nation, James Floyd, a Muskogee language teacher named Rosemary McCombs Maxey and a lawyer who worked up close on the case for over a decade named Philip Tinker. So it should be a great event. Come out and check it out, and people can also pre-order the book By the Fire We Carry wherever you get your books.

This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.