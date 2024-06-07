© 2024 KOSU
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative.

Supreme Court rules in favor of tribal nations administering health care programs

KOSU | By Sarah Liese
Published June 7, 2024 at 5:30 AM CDT
Supreme Court of the United States
Ian Hutchinson
/
Unsplash
Supreme Court of the United States

In a 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court sided with the San Carlos Apache Tribe in Arizona and the Northern Arapaho Tribe in Wyoming.

The ruling, delivered on Thursday, makes the government responsible for overhead costs associated with billing insurance companies.

John Echohawk, Pawnee attorney and Executive Director of the Native American Rights Fund, noted the decision’s importance, which “honors Congress’ commitment to Tribal Nations’ rights to self-determination.”

The court ultimately affirmed the 1975 Indian Self-Determination Act, ensuring tribes have the support to run healthcare programs on equal footing as the Indian Health Service.

This move comes at a financial cost, potentially ranging between $800 million and $2 billion annually, according to the government.

The two tribes involved in the case said the government underpaid them by about 4.5 million over two- to three-year contracts.

Tags
Race & Culture Indigenous peoplesU.S. Supreme Courthealth care
Sarah Liese
Sarah Liese reports on Indigenous Affairs for KOSU.
See stories by Sarah Liese
