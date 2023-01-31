Here's how KOSU is celebrating Black History Month in 2023

In honor of Black History Month, KOSU is featuring several hours of special shows every Sunday in February that celebrate the history and experience of Black people.

Sunday, February 5 at 3 p.m.

Black Enough A special from The Stoop podcast

Whether it's the way we talk, the music we hear, or the clothes we wear – many Black people at some point were made to feel 'not Black enough’, including hosts Leila Day and Hana Baba.

In this special from The Stoop podcast , Leila explores with TV host Joshua Johnson what it means to be told you ‘talk white’, Hana talks to a psychologist as she wonders if she has to like everything Black to avoid getting called out, and we go deep with comedian W. Kamau Bell who's felt awkward in Black circles and in front of Black audiences.

What does it really mean to be ‘Black enough’?

Sunday, February 12 at 3 p.m.

MLK: Blueprint For the Culture

The 17th annual Apollo Uptown Hall MLK celebration focuses on Dr. King and the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s as the template for modern social and civil justice movements. This year, we celebrate young people impacting society through activism, engagement, and a commitment to justice.

The special is hosted by Notes From America's Kai Wright, WQXR's Terrance McKnight and WNYC’s Brian Lehrer.

Featured speakers include activist Chelsea Miller and scholar Imani Perry. Performers include string quartet Harlem Chamber Players & tenor Chauncey Packer, pianist Aruan Ortiz, vocal ensemble Dream Launchers, the choir Harlem Sing and dancers from Harlem School of the Arts.

Sunday, February 19 at 3 p.m.

Focus: Black Oklahoma

The monthly news and public affairs program Focus: Black Oklahoma covers topics relevant to the African American and BIPOC communities statewide. The show seeks to inform the public through stories and interviews, engage the community through lively discussion, and spotlight local artists and creators.

Sunday, February 26 at 3 p.m.

Justin Holland: The Guitar's Black Pioneer

Justin Holland was a Black guitar virtuoso, educator, and activist in the 19th century who did intricate transcriptions of popular operas, songs, and compositions of his own. Holland was born free and worked to help other enslaved Black people on the Underground Railroad.

In this APM special, Professor Ernie Jackson, a Holland expert, talks about his experience as a guitar student and how Holland’s music gave him hope and inspiration. Many of the guitar pieces included in this special have not been recorded before and are performed by Ernie Jackson, Mike Vascones, Mark Delpriora, Keith Calmes and Gaby Leite.

NPR Celebrates Black History Month

NPR will broadcast dozens of stories, music performances, podcasts and other content that chronicles the Black American experience.

We’ll update this page with more details when NPR makes them publicly available.