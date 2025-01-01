Help Protect Public Media

KOSU is more than a radio station. We're a community organization dedicated to sparking curiosity with stories, resources, events and information that connect people. From a strong focus on providing local news and highlighting independent music, to a trusted news source bringing Oklahomans breaking information every day, KOSU links listeners and communities to one another in ways that few institutions can.

With changes at the federal level, and recent attention being placed on our industry, you may wonder about public media’s future. Most of our funding at KOSU comes from individual members, community foundations, and corporate sponsors. However, federal support does play a significant role. Here’s how:

Federal funding on a local level: Congress approves funds for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), an independent nonprofit that was designed to be free from political influence, which then distributes most of that money to stations like KOSU. We decide how best to use it to serve our region. How federal support impacts KOSU’s bottom line: Funding public media on a federal level amounts to $1.60 per person per year. Though federal support is less than 0.01% of the federal budget, it represents about 11% of KOSU’s annual budget. Even modest cuts could leave some communities without local coverage. A vital emergency response service: KOSU relays Emergency Alert System updates during tornadoes, floods or other crises, providing critical, life-saving information when Oklahomans need it most. KOSU news is fact-based and free to everyone. As more local publications close up shop or enforce paywalls, many people lose access to reliable news, or they’re forced to turn to social media for information that is often not verified or inaccurate. Because KOSU receives financial support from the public, including federal dollars, it remains free and available on multiple platforms, ensuring everyone can stay informed regardless of income.

You may be wondering what you can do to help? While financial support of KOSU is always welcomed, advocacy can play a big part in this work, too.