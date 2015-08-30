© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Obama Plays Defense On Climate Change Ahead Of Alaska Trip

By Domenico Montanaro
Published August 30, 2015 at 12:22 PM CDT
The Margerie Glacier, one of many glaciers that make up Alaska's Glacier Bay National Park. President Obama will visit Alaska Monday to highlight the affects of climate change.
Kathy Matheson
/
AP
The Margerie Glacier, one of many glaciers that make up Alaska's Glacier Bay National Park. President Obama will visit Alaska Monday to highlight the affects of climate change.

Alaska is on the "bucket lists" for a lot of people, but for President Obama it's on his famous list of things that rhyme with bucket.

Obama will become the first U.S. president to head to the Arctic Circle Monday as part of a multi-day trip intended to draw attention to the issue of climate change. He will hike a shrinking glacier, but even before he steps foot on it, he is pushing back against criticism — and irony — that his administration approved a lease for Shell to drill off the coast of Alaska.

"I know that there are Americans who are concerned about oil companies drilling in environmentally sensitive waters," Obama said in his weekly address. "Some are also concerned about my administration's decision to approve Shell's application to drill off the Alaskan coast using leases they purchased before I took office."

He added, "I share people's concerns about off-shore drilling."

But, Obama pointed out, he is trying to balance domestic economic concerns as he tries to push the world to wean itself off oil.

"Our economy still has to rely on oil and gas," Obama said. "And, as long as that's the case, I believe we should rely more on domestic production than on foreign imports."

Make no mistake: This is all about the president's legacy. He's been ticking through that bucket list — with a host of executive actions, his Iran deal, and, now, he wants to be known as the first American president who did something meaningful on climate change.

He will have that chance at a climate change conference in Paris in December, and this trip is the first step in the P-R campaign to win a deal there.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Politics climate changeBarack ObamaAlaska
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU
Related Content