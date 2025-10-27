Stitt sues Oklahoma legislative leaders over expansion of Commission for Rehabilitation Services

Sen. Kelly Hines, R- Oklahoma City, and Rep. Ryan Eaves, R-Atoka, introduced companion bills in each legislative chamber. The coauthors said the commission requested the expansion because of trouble meeting minimum attendance requirements to do business.

“The three-member commission at the moment has a hard time reaching a quorum a lot of times,” Eaves said as he explained the legislation to the House of Representatives. “Expanding it to seven will just allow them to perform the functions of the commission better.”

The commission governs the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services, which administers adaptive resources for people with disabilities. The department manages the Oklahoma School for the Blind in Muskogee and the Oklahoma School for the Deaf in Sulphur.

Although the measure to expand the commission received little pushback and strong support from lawmakers, Stitt vetoed it in May. The legislature overrode that veto, and the law took immediate effect.

In his veto message, Stitt wrote that the change “represents a clear violation of core constitutional principles.”

“By granting the Legislature a majority of appointments to an executive board, this law undermines the independence of the executive branch and allows the legislative branch to insert itself into executive functions,” Stit wrote.

But the legislature already had a majority of the appointments to the board. Under the previous statute, the governor appointed one member, the speaker of the house appointed another and the senate’s president pro tempore appointed the third.

Under the new law, the governor has three appointees on the board. The speaker and pro tem get two apiece. This actually raises the governor’s share of appointments on the commission.

Bill co-author Hines was asked about the governor’s larger share when he presented the bill to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee back in February.

“I believe the governor has to have one more appointment than any other person,” he said. “And that makes it the odd number.”

But Tuesday, Stitt filed a lawsuit against the Commission for Rehabilitation Services, House Speaker Kyle Hilbert and Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton over the law. He maintains the legislature is exerting too much influence on an executive agency.

“Although legislative appointments in and of themselves may not necessarily violate notions of separation of powers, the Oklahoma Supreme Court has never sanctioned a legislatively appointed majority of an executive branch,” Stitt’s team wrote in the filing.