© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KOSU is pushing toward the future — join us!
Federal funding for public media may have been eliminated, but that’s not stopping KOSU from doing the work that matters.
Donate now!

Trump threatens China with new tariffs

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 10, 2025 at 10:57 AM CDT

President Trump is threatening China for introducing new restrictions on exports of rare earths and related technology. Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday that he may cancel his planned meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping later this month. Trump is also threatening to impose more tariffs.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Bloomberg’s Mike Regan about the latest dispute between the U.S. and China.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story was expected to focus on the economic impact of the government shutdown.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
Politics Business
Here & Now Newsroom
Support local news & independent music with a donation
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. Our local news and information is available for the entire community because of support from our members. You can help.
Start a monthly donation today!
Related Content