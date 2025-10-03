© 2025 KOSU
Stitt appoints new Oklahoma Secretary of State after first choice found ineligible

By Barbara Hoberock of Oklahoma Voice
Published October 3, 2025 at 5:10 AM CDT
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt greets people in the audience for his 2025 State of the State speech .
Sarah Liese
/
KOSU
Gov. Kevin Stitt

Gov. Kevin Stitt made additional changes to his top staff, his office confirmed Thursday.

New Oklahoma Secretary of State Donelle Harder.
Gov. Kevin Stitt's Office
New Oklahoma Secretary of State Donelle Harder.

Donelle Harder, who was previously announced as the new Oklahoma Secretary of State, will not serve in the role. She instead will serve as Stitt’s chief of staff.

Harder on social media said she didn’t meet the 10-year requirement that she be a registered Oklahoma voter, which makes her ineligible to lead the Secretary of State’s office.

Ben Lepak, Stitt’s general counsel, will serve as interim Secretary of State, replacing Josh Cockroft, who resigned, said Abegail Cave, a Stitt spokesperson.

Harder previously managed Stitt’s campaigns and served as his spokesperson, senior advisor and deputy secretary of state.

She previously worked for former U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who died in 2023.

Stitt is serving his second and final term.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.
Politics Kevin Stitt
Barbara Hoberock of Oklahoma Voice
Barbara Hoberock is a senior reporter with Oklahoma Voice. She began her career in journalism in 1989 after graduating from Oklahoma State University. She began with the Claremore Daily Progress and then started working in 1990 for the Tulsa World. She has covered the statehouse since 1994 and served as Tulsa World Capitol Bureau chief. She covers statewide elected officials, the legislature, agencies, state issues, appellate courts and elections.
