Stitt appoints new Oklahoma Secretary of State after first choice found ineligible

Gov. Kevin Stitt made additional changes to his top staff, his office confirmed Thursday.

Gov. Kevin Stitt's Office New Oklahoma Secretary of State Donelle Harder.

Donelle Harder, who was previously announced as the new Oklahoma Secretary of State, will not serve in the role. She instead will serve as Stitt’s chief of staff.

Harder on social media said she didn’t meet the 10-year requirement that she be a registered Oklahoma voter, which makes her ineligible to lead the Secretary of State’s office.

Ben Lepak, Stitt’s general counsel, will serve as interim Secretary of State, replacing Josh Cockroft, who resigned, said Abegail Cave, a Stitt spokesperson.

Harder previously managed Stitt’s campaigns and served as his spokesperson, senior advisor and deputy secretary of state.

She previously worked for former U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who died in 2023.

Stitt is serving his second and final term.

