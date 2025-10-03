© 2025 KOSU
How U.S. attorney's office firings are upending the prosecution of former FBI director Comey

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 3, 2025 at 10:44 AM CDT

A series of firings and resignations is upending the U.S. attorney's office's prosecution of former FBI Director James Comey. Two longtime prosecutors for the Eastern District of Virginia were fired this week, according to lawyers inside the office who spoke to the Washington Post anonymously.

Washington Post reporter Salvador Rizzo joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Politics
Here & Now Newsroom
