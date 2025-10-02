© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KOSU is pushing toward the future — join us!
Federal funding for public media may have been eliminated, but that’s not stopping KOSU from doing the work that matters.
Donate now!

White House threatens cuts to 'Democrat agencies' during shutdown

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 2, 2025 at 10:51 AM CDT

The White House is applying intense political pressure to force Democrats to the negotiating table as the government shutdown continues. President Trump said on Thursday that he would be meeting with Russel Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, to look at making further cuts to “Democrat agencies.”

Host Peter O’Dowd unpacks the administration’s strategy with Natalie Andrews, a White House correspondent for The Wall Street Journal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Politics
Here & Now Newsroom
Support local news & independent music with a donation
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. Our local news and information is available for the entire community because of support from our members. You can help.
Start a monthly donation today!