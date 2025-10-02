Former El Reno schools leader Craig McVay joins race for state superintendent

McVay, 65, is an educator with 20 years of experience.

“I have done every single job that you can imagine to be done in public schools in all four corners of the state,” McVay said in an interview with KOSU on Thursday. I've been a teacher, coach, counselor, principal, superintendent, federal programs director, child nutrition director, transportation director…”

The list goes on a bit longer. But he’s also one of two Democrats in a race otherwise packed with Republicans.

“Other than the ‘R’ behind their name…Except Jennettie Marshall from Tulsa…What sets me apart is that I am going to make it clear that we’ve been on the wrong path for about 15 to 20 years, and we have to change that at the ballot box,” he said.

For a decade before retiring in 2022, McVay spent his time as Superintendent of El Reno Public Schools. He said his decision to run for State Superintendent has come at the behest of certain state lawmakers — and his disappointment with Oklahoma’s poor rankings in national public education outcomes.

He did not share who he spoke to without asking them first, but mentioned that he talked to people from both parties, with some offering mixed levels of support. If there was something agreed upon among them, he said, it’s that the legislature and the public are ready for something new.

“We're $1.2 billion under the regional average in per-pupil expenditures,” McVay said. “That's a really big number. We spend $700 per year less per student than we spent 20 years ago. That has to change.”

He said he knows the fight to win over the same Republican voters who elected Walters is an uphill battle, but that his plan does away with politics and indoctrination and focuses on “ABCs and 1-2-3s,” and he says that it might just work if voters choose the latter.

“We have to raise the per-pupil expenditures – Get that money in the classroom,” he said. “We need smaller class sizes. We need more teachers. We need more teacher training. We need more teachers who are certified to come back. We need more retirees to come back. We need less assessment focus and more focus on early literacy and fundamental teaching and learning in the classroom. That's going to make me different than the other candidates.”

And that’s what he says will change the status quo of Oklahoma's bottom rankings in teaching its children. Unless people in this state are comfortable with ranking 50th in education nationally, he said.

“If we are uncomfortable with 50th, and I think most Oklahomans are, then we've got to do some things to change that,” he said.

McVay joins the race at this stage along with long-time Senate Education Committee Chair Adam Pugh, who also announced his candidacy this week.

There are now seven people in the running to serve as Oklahoma’s State Superintendent .

In the meantime, Gov. Kevin Stitt has appointed Tulsa educator Lindel Fields to serve out the rest of Walters’ term. Fields said he will not seek election.