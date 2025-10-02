Edmond GOP Sen. Adam Pugh joins state superintendent race

Standing in the rotunda of the Oklahoma History Center with the State Capitol at his back, Pugh outlined why he thinks he’s right for the job.

“Educating a child is the most personal thing we do as Oklahomans,” Pugh said. “Every day, hundreds of thousands of parents drop their kids off in a school around the state. It's also the most common experience Oklahomans have. And so it should unite us.”

Pugh has never been a full-time teacher, but he has chaired the Senate Education Committee for five years. He also said he’s received an instructor certification from the U.S. Air Force and spent most Fridays of his nearly nine years in office substitute teaching in Oklahoma classrooms.

“But make no mistake, I'm not an expert,” Pugh said. “There are 50,000 teachers that will be a resource for a state superintendent that wants to value their voice and make them feel heard, and be empathetic towards what they're experiencing inside of a classroom.”

Pugh highlights his current role as an end-user of the Oklahoma education system: he has three kids in school right now, and he hires Oklahomans for his defense business.

“I've got a small business we're trying to recruit and hire, you know, Oklahoma's best and brightest to stay here and work for us,” Pugh said. “So I see the product that the K through 12 system produces.”

He said a lot of it boils down to incentivizing and supporting teachers, and working to boost early childhood reading rates.

“Literacy, I think, is really the foundation of all learning,” Pugh said. “And we've got terrible literacy rates. And you can draw a direct link from third-grade reading rates into our prison pipeline.”

As Senate Education Committee Chairman, Pugh has contributed to the creation of Oklahoma’s private school voucher system, championed a bill for teacher maternity leave, and implemented pay raises for public school teachers.

Pugh said he hopes to take a different approach than former State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

“I think we've had a lot of headlines, and I don't want to make headlines,” Pugh said. “I just want the State Department to be a great resource for school districts.”

After Walters’ resignation Tuesday, Lindel Fields will act as superintendent until a new one is elected next year. Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Fields to take over the role Thursday morning.

Fields said he will not seek election.

Pugh joins three other Republicans, two Democrats and an Independent vying to be elected superintendent in the Nov. 2026 general election. They include three current or retired district superintendents and two former members of the Tulsa Public Schools Board.