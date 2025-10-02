© 2025 KOSU
Chip Keating announces bid to be Oklahoma governor

KOSU | By Abigail Siatkowski
Published October 2, 2025 at 4:45 AM CDT
Chip Keating
Chip Keating for Governor
/
Facebook
Chip Keating, the son of former Gov. Frank Keating, announced his run for governor Wednesday.

Another member of the Keating family could be Oklahoma’s next governor.

Chip Keating, the son of former Gov. Frank Keating, announced his candidacy for the position on Wednesday.

On his campaign website, Keating highlights public safety as a primary platform, drawing on his experience as an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper and the state’s Secretary of Public Safety.

Keating stepped into the secretary role in 2019, but resigned at the end of 2020. He cited a desire to focus on his family and investment business.

Keating’s website states his commitment to President Trump's vision of conservatism.

“Oklahoma families need a fighter who's got their back,” says a quote on the website. “President Trump is leading the way for political outsiders to challenge the failing status quo and the career politicians who aren't getting the job done. I'm a man of action, and I'll follow the Trump playbook to keep Oklahoma safe, stand firm in our conservative values, and build a safer, stronger state together.”

Keating joins a crowded Republican field with six other candidates, including frontrunners Attorney General Gentner Drummond and former House Speaker Charles McCall. One Democrat, Rep. Cyndi Munson of Oklahoma City, has also entered the race.

A recent poll of the Republican primary that included Drummond, McCall and Keating put Keating behind the two leaders, polling at 6%.

His father, Frank Keating, served as governor from 1995 to 2003, two terms that notably included the Oklahoma City bombing and the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Tags
Politics 2026 Oklahoma Elections2026 Elections
Abigail Siatkowski
Abigail Siatkowski is KOSU’s digital producer. She joined the newsroom in August 2024.
See stories by Abigail Siatkowski
