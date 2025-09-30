© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KOSU is pushing toward the future — join us!
Federal funding for public media may have been eliminated, but that’s not stopping KOSU from doing the work that matters.
Donate now!

What Trump, Hegseth said to top military leaders

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 30, 2025 at 10:42 AM CDT

On Tuesday, hundreds of the United States’ top military officials summoned from posts around the world gathered in Quantico, Virginia.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth delivered an address focusing on combat readiness and reforming what he calls the woke culture of the military. President Trump also spoke, giving a long, rambling speech that veered from military issues to political ones.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR’s Joe Hernandez.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Politics
Here & Now Newsroom
Support local news & independent music with a donation
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. Our local news and information is available for the entire community because of support from our members. You can help.
Start a monthly donation today!