Committees for Oklahoma's 2026 legislative session announced

The number of House committees and the structure of how they relate to each other remain largely the same for Oklahoma’s 2026 legislative session compared to last year.There are 39 total committees, with eight of them maintaining oversight over topics such as the state budget, education, health and general government.

The most significant change is a new chair for the House Appropriations and Budget Finance Subcommittee. Okmulgee Republican Scott Fetgatter is now at the helm. He replaces fellow Republican from Morrison Ty Burns, who led the subcommittee earlier this year.

A Senate spokesperson says the chamber won’t be making any changes to its committees this year, unless otherwise announced. The list of last year’s Senate Committee can be found here.

Here is the full list of House committees:

Appropriations and Budget Committee: Chair – Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Faxon; Vice Chair - Rep. John Kane, R-Bartlesville

Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami

Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow

Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid

Rep. Josh Cantrell, R-Kingston

Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee

Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow

Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton

Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang

Rep. Gerrid Kendrix, R-Altus

Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee

Rep. Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa

Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City

Rep. Robert Manger, R-Oklahoma City

Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond

Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee

Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond

Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton

Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Mulhall

Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh

Rep. Preston Stinson, R-Edmond

Rep. Judd Strom, R-Copan

Rep. Josh West, R-Grove

Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore

Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City

Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City

Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa

Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City

Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City

Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa

Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater



A&B Education Subcommittee: Chair – Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid; Vice Chair – Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin

Rep. Chris Banning, R-Bixby

Rep. Ronny Johns, R-Ada

Rep. Dick Lowe, R-Amber

Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond

Rep. Mark Tedford, R-Tulsa

Rep. Gabe Woolley, R-Broken Arrow

Rep. Michelle McCane, D-Tulsa

Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa



A&B Finance Subcommittee: Chair – Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee; Vice Chair – Rep. Ryan Eaves, R-Atoka

Rep. Gerrid Kendrix, R-Altus

Rep. Mike Lay, R-Jenks

Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore

Rep. Cody Maynard, R-Durant

Rep. Kevin Norwood, R-Owasso

Rep. Ellyn Hefner, D-Oklahoma City

Rep. Suzanne Schreiber, D-Tulsa



A&B General Government Subcommittee: Chair – Rep. Judd Strom, R-Copan; Vice Chair – Rep. Eric Roberts, R- Oklahoma City

Rep. Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City

Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola

Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon

Rep. Max Wolfley, R-Oklahoma City

Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City



A&B Health Subcommittee: Chair – Rep. Preston Stinson, R-Edmond; Vice Chair – Rep. TJ Marti, R-Tulsa

Rep. Mark Chapman, R-Broken Arrow

Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay

Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson

Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City



A&B Human Services Subcommittee: Chair – Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton; Vice Chair – Rep. Emily Gise, R-Oklahoma City

Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene

Rep. Marilyn Stark, R-Bethany

Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole

Rep. Ellen Pogemiller, D-Oklahoma City

A&B Judiciary Subcommittee: Chair – Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh; Vice Chair – Rep. Erick W. Harris, R-Edmond

Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah

Rep. Collin Duel, R-Guthrie

Rep. Justin JJ Humphrey, R-Lane

Rep. Molly Jenkins, R-Coyle

Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton

Rep. Jared Deck, D-Norman

Rep. Aletia Timmons, D-Oklahoma City



A&B Natural Resources Subcommittee: Chair – Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton; Vice Chair – Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee

Rep. Rob Hall, R-Tulsa

Rep. Kenton Patzkowsky, R-Balko

Rep. Jim Shaw, R-Chandler

Rep. David Smith, R-McAlester

Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore

Rep. Jonathan Wilk, R-Goldsby

Rep. Arturo Alonso-Sandoval, D-Oklahoma City

Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa



A&B Public Safety Subcommittee: Chair – Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow; Vice Chair – Rep. Tim Turner, R-Kinta

Rep. Stacy Jo Adams, R-Duncan

Rep. John George, R-Newalla

Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell

Rep. Mike Kelley, R-Yukon

Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland

Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener

Rep. Suzanne Schreiber, D-Tulsa

Rep. Ronald Stewart, D-Tulsa



A&B Select Agencies Subcommittee: Chair – Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City; Vice Chair – Rep. Clay Staires, R-Skiatook

Rep. Rusty Cornwell, R-Vinita

Rep. Derrick Hildebrant, R-Catoosa

Rep. Amanda Clinton, D-Tulsa



A&B Transportation Subcommittee: Chair – Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond; Vice Chair – Rep. Jason Blair, R-Moore

Rep. Nick Archer, R-Elk City

Rep. Josh Cantrell, R-Kingston

Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Yukon

Rep. Eddy Dempsey, R-Valliant

Rep. Neil Hays, R-Checotah

Rep. Annie Menz, D-Norman

Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman



Commerce and Economic Development Oversight: Chair – Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang; Vice Chair – Rep. Mark Tedford, R-Tulsa

Rep. Stacy Jo Adams, R-Duncan

Rep. Chris Banning, R-Bixby

Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola

Rep. Rob Hall, R-Tulsa

Rep. Ronny Johns, R-Ada

Rep. Mike Lay, R-Jenks

Rep. Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa

Rep. Cody Maynard, R-Durant

Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond

Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson

Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore

Rep. Jonathan Wilk, R-Goldsby

Rep. Arturo Alonso-Sandoval, D-Oklahoma City

Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa

Rep. Annie Menz, D-Norman



Business Committee: Chair – Rep. Chris Banning, R-Bixby; Vice Chair – Rep. Mike Lay, R-Jenks

Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow

Rep. Ryan Eaves, R-Atoka

Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee

Rep. Emily Gise, R-Oklahoma City

Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond

Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa

Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa



Government Modernization and Technology Committee: Chair – Rep. Cody Maynard, R-Durant; Vice Chair – Rep. Rob Hall, R-Tulsa

Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Faxon

Rep. Emily Gise, R-Oklahoma City

Rep. Jim Shaw, R-Chandler

Rep. David Smith, R-McAlester

Rep. Josh West, R-Grove

Rep. Arturo Alonzo-Sandoval, D-Oklahoma City

Rep. Ronald Stewart, D-Tulsa



Insurance Committee: Chair – Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson; Vice Chair – Rep. Stacy Jo Adams, R-Duncan

Rep. T.J. Marti, R-Tulsa

Rep. Kevin Norwood, R-Owasso

Rep. Mark Tedford, R-Tulsa

Rep. Josh West, R-Grove

Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City

Rep. Ellyn Hefner, D-Oklahoma City



Tourism Committee: Chair – Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore; Vice Chair – Rep. Molly Jenkins, R- Coyle

Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Faxon

Rep. Josh Cantrell, R-Kingston

Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee

Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City



Transportation Committee: Chair – Rep. Ronny Johns, R-Ada; Vice Chair – Rep. Jonathan Wilk, R-Goldsby

Rep. Josh Cantrell, R-Kingston

Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Yukon

Rep. Eddy Dempsey, R-Valliant

Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene

Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton

Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee

Rep. Kenton Patzkowsky, R-Balko

Rep. Clay Staires, R-Skiatook

Rep. Michelle McCane, D-Tulsa

Rep. Annie Menz, D-Norman



Education Oversight: Chair – Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee; Vice Chair – Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid

Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin

Rep. John Kane, R-Bartlesville

Rep. Dick Lowe, R-Amber

Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City

Rep. Max Wolfley, R-Oklahoma City

Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa

Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa



Common Education Committee: Chair – Rep. Dick Lowe, R-Amber; Vice Chair – Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh

Rep. Chris Banning, R-Bixby

Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid

Rep. Rob Hall, R-Tulsa

Rep. Cody Maynard, R-Durant

Rep. Molly Jenkins, R-Coyle

Rep. Ronny Johns, R-Ada

Rep. Mark Tedford, R-Tulsa

Rep. Ellen Pogemiller, D-Oklahoma City

Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman



Postsecondary Education Committee: Chair – Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin; Vice Chair – Rep. Max Wolfley, R-Oklahoma City

Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami

Rep. Ronny Johns, R-Ada

Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond

Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore

Rep. Michelle McCane, D-Tulsa

Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater



Government Oversight: Chair – Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore; Vice Chair – Rep. Neil Hays, R-Checotah

Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Yukon

Rep. Eddy Dempsey, R-Valliant

Rep. Mike Kelley, R-Yukon

Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore

Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City

Rep. Stan May, R-Broken Arrow

Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland

Rep. Eric Roberts, R-Oklahoma City

Rep. Jim Shaw, R-Chandler

Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon

Rep. Judd Strom, R-Copan

Rep. Gabe Woolley, R-Broken Arrow

Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City

Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City

Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City



County and Municipal Government Committee: Chair – Rep. Eddy Dempsey, R-Valliant; Vice Chair – Rep. Mike Kelley, R-Yukon

Rep. Jason Blair, R-Moore

Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow

Rep. Tim Turner, R-Kinta

Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City



Elections and Ethics Committee: Chair – Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland; Vice Chair – Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Yukon

Rep. Molly Jenkins, R-Coyle

Rep. Clay Staires, R-Skiatook

Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole

Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City



General Government Committee: Chair – Rep. Eric Roberts, R-Oklahoma City; Vice Chair – Rep. Gabe Woolley, R-Broken Arrow

Rep. Stacy Jo Adams, R-Duncan

Rep. Derrick Hildebrant, R-Catoosa

Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang

Rep. Judd Strom, R-Copan

Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City

Rep. Ellen Pogemiller, D-Oklahoma City



Banking, Financial Services and Pensions Committee: Chair – Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore; Vice Chair – Rep. Stan May, R-Broken Arrow

Rep. Ryan Eaves, R-Atoka

Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow

Rep. Neil Hays, R-Checotah

Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee

Rep. Jared Deck, D-Norman

Rep. Suzanne Schreiber, D-Tulsa



State Powers Committee: Chair – Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon; Vice Chair – Rep. Jim Shaw, R-Chandler

Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola

Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener

Rep. Amanda Clinton, D-Tulsa



Health and Human Services Oversight Committee: Chair – Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee; Vice Chair – Rep. Josh Cantrell, R-Kingston

Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah

Rep. Derrick Hildebrant, R-Catoosa

Rep. T.J. Marti, R-Tulsa

Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton

Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay

Rep. David Smith, R-McAlester

Rep. Marilyn Stark, R-Bethany

Rep. Preston Stinson, R-Edmond

Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole

Rep. Ellyn Hefner, D-Oklahoma City

Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City

Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater



Public Health Committee: Chair – Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay; Vice Chair – Rep. Marilyn Stark, R-Bethany

Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee

Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh

Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore

Rep. Ellen Pogemiller, D-Oklahoma City



Alcohol, Tobacco and Controlled Substances Committee: Chair – Rep. TJ Marti, R-Tulsa; Vice Chair – Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah

Rep. Rusty Cornwell, R-Vinita

Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee

Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola

Rep. Neil Hays, R-Checotah

Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City

Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman



Children, Youth and Family Services Committee: Chair – Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole; Vice Chair – Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton

Rep. Emily Gise, R-Oklahoma City

Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang

Rep. Gabe Woolley, R-Broken Arrow

Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa



Veteran and Military Affairs Committee: Chair – Rep. David Smith, R-McAlester; Vice Chair - Derrick Hildebrant, R-Catoosa

Rep. Chris Banning, R-Bixby

Rep. Robert Manger, R, Oklahoma City

Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon

Rep. Max Wolfley, R-Oklahoma City

Rep. Amanda Clinton, D-Tulsa

Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City



Energy and Natural Resources Oversight Committee: Chair – Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow; Vice Chair – Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Mulhall

Rep. Nick Archer, R-Elk City

Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Faxon

Rep. Mark Chapman, R-Broken Arrow

Rep. Rusty Cornwell, R-Vinita

Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene

Rep. John George, R-Newalla

Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton

Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City

Rep. Kenton Patzkowsky, R-Balko

Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener

Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City

Rep. Jared Deck, D-Norman

Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City



Agriculture Committee: Chair – Rep. Kenton Patzkowsky, R-Balko; Vice Chair – Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener

Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell

Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin

Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay

Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City

Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater



Utilities Committee: Chair – Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene; Vice Chair – Rep. Mark Chapman, R-Broken Arrow

Rep. Jason Blair, R-Moore

Rep. Gerrid Kendrix, R-Altus

Rep. Mike Lay, R-Jenks

Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Mulhall

Rep. Tim Turner, R-Kinta

Rep. Arturo Alonso-Sandoval, D-Oklahoma City

Rep. Annie Menz, D-Norman



Wildlife Committee: Chair – Rep. John George, R-Newalla; Vice Chair – Rep. Rusty Cornwell, R-Vinita

Rep. Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City

Rep. John Kane, R-Bartlesville

Rep. Kevin Norwood, R-Owasso

Rep. Jonathan Wilk, R-Goldsby

Rep. Aletia Timmons, D-Oklahoma City



Energy Committee: Chair – Rep. Nick Archer, R-Elk City; Vice Chair – Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City

Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami

Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore

Rep. Dick Lowe, R-Amber

Rep. Stan May, R-Broken Arrow

Rep. Eric Roberts, R-Oklahoma City

Rep. Mark Tedford, R-Tulsa

Rep. Jared Deck, D-Norman

Rep. Ellyn Hefner, D-Oklahoma City

Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa



Judiciary and Public Safety Oversight Committee: Chair – Rep. Robert Manger, R-Oklahoma City; Vice Chair – Rep. Collin Duel, R-Guthrie

Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah

Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow

Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell

Rep. Erick W. Harris, R-Edmond

Rep. Justin JJ Humphrey, R-Lane

Rep. John Kane, R-Bartlesville

Rep. Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City

Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh

Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton

Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman

Rep. Suzanne Schreiber, D-Tulsa

Rep. Ronald Stewart, D-Tulsa



Civil Judiciary Committee: Chair – Rep. Collin Duel, R-Guthrie; Vice Chair – Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah

Rep. Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City

Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond

Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson

Rep. Preston Stinson, R-Edmond

Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City

Rep. Jared Deck, D-Norman

Rep. Suzanne Schreiber, D-Tulsa



Criminal Judiciary Committee: Chair – Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton; Vice Chair – Rep. Erick W. Harris, R-Edmond

Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell

Rep. Robert Manger, R-Oklahoma City

Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland

Rep. Amanda Clinton, D-Tulsa



Public Safety Committee: Chair – Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell; Vice Chair – Rep. Justin JJ Humphrey, R-Lane

Rep. Mike Kelley, R-Yukon

Rep. Stan May, R-Broken Arrow

Rep. Tim Turner, R-Kinta

Rep. Ronald Stewart, D-Tulsa

Rep. Aletia Timmons, D-Oklahoma City



Administrative Rules Committee: Chair – Rep. Gerrid Kendrix, R-Altus; Vice Chair – Rep. Kevin Norwood, R-Owasso

Rep. Jason Blair, R-Moore

Rep. Mark Chapman, R-Broken Arrow

Rep. Collin Duel, R-Guthrie

Rep. Ryan Eaves, R-Atoka

Rep. Cody Maynard, R-Durant

Rep. Clay Staires, R-Skiatook

Rep. Marilyn Stark, R-Bethany

Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore

Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton

Rep. Michelle McCane, D-Tulsa

Rep. Aletia Timmons, D-Oklahoma City

Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa



Rules Committee: Chair – Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond; Vice Chair – Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami

Rep. Nick Archer, R-Elk City

Rep. John George, R-Newalla

Rep. Erick W. Harris, R-Edmond

Rep. Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa

Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Mulhall

Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City

Rep. Ellyn Hefner, D-Oklahoma City

Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City



Joint Committees

LOFT: Co-Chair – Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Faxon

Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami

Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa

Rep. John Kane, R-Bartlesville

Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond

Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa

Rep. Mark Tedford, R-Tulsa



LEAD: Co-Chair – Speaker Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow

Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Faxon

Rep. John Kane, R-Bartlesville

Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond

Rep. Suzanne Schreiber, D-Tulsa



State Tribal Relations: Chair – Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee