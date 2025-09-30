Committees for Oklahoma's 2026 legislative session announced
Oklahoma House Speaker Kyle Hilbert appointed his chamber’s committee chairs for the next legislative session with few leadership changes. The Senate’s committees stay the same.
The number of House committees and the structure of how they relate to each other remain largely the same for Oklahoma’s 2026 legislative session compared to last year.There are 39 total committees, with eight of them maintaining oversight over topics such as the state budget, education, health and general government.
The most significant change is a new chair for the House Appropriations and Budget Finance Subcommittee. Okmulgee Republican Scott Fetgatter is now at the helm. He replaces fellow Republican from Morrison Ty Burns, who led the subcommittee earlier this year.
A Senate spokesperson says the chamber won’t be making any changes to its committees this year, unless otherwise announced. The list of last year’s Senate Committee can be found here.
Here is the full list of House committees:
Appropriations and Budget Committee: Chair – Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Faxon; Vice Chair - Rep. John Kane, R-Bartlesville
- Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami
- Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow
- Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid
- Rep. Josh Cantrell, R-Kingston
- Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee
- Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow
- Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton
- Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang
- Rep. Gerrid Kendrix, R-Altus
- Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee
- Rep. Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa
- Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City
- Rep. Robert Manger, R-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond
- Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee
- Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond
- Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton
- Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Mulhall
- Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh
- Rep. Preston Stinson, R-Edmond
- Rep. Judd Strom, R-Copan
- Rep. Josh West, R-Grove
- Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore
- Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa
- Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa
- Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater
A&B Education Subcommittee: Chair – Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid; Vice Chair – Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin
- Rep. Chris Banning, R-Bixby
- Rep. Ronny Johns, R-Ada
- Rep. Dick Lowe, R-Amber
- Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond
- Rep. Mark Tedford, R-Tulsa
- Rep. Gabe Woolley, R-Broken Arrow
- Rep. Michelle McCane, D-Tulsa
- Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa
A&B Finance Subcommittee: Chair – Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee; Vice Chair – Rep. Ryan Eaves, R-Atoka
- Rep. Gerrid Kendrix, R-Altus
- Rep. Mike Lay, R-Jenks
- Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore
- Rep. Cody Maynard, R-Durant
- Rep. Kevin Norwood, R-Owasso
- Rep. Ellyn Hefner, D-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Suzanne Schreiber, D-Tulsa
A&B General Government Subcommittee: Chair – Rep. Judd Strom, R-Copan; Vice Chair – Rep. Eric Roberts, R- Oklahoma City
- Rep. Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola
- Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon
- Rep. Max Wolfley, R-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City
A&B Health Subcommittee: Chair – Rep. Preston Stinson, R-Edmond; Vice Chair – Rep. TJ Marti, R-Tulsa
- Rep. Mark Chapman, R-Broken Arrow
- Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay
- Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson
- Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City
A&B Human Services Subcommittee: Chair – Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton; Vice Chair – Rep. Emily Gise, R-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene
- Rep. Marilyn Stark, R-Bethany
- Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole
- Rep. Ellen Pogemiller, D-Oklahoma City
A&B Judiciary Subcommittee: Chair – Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh; Vice Chair – Rep. Erick W. Harris, R-Edmond
- Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah
- Rep. Collin Duel, R-Guthrie
- Rep. Justin JJ Humphrey, R-Lane
- Rep. Molly Jenkins, R-Coyle
- Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton
- Rep. Jared Deck, D-Norman
- Rep. Aletia Timmons, D-Oklahoma City
A&B Natural Resources Subcommittee: Chair – Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton; Vice Chair – Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee
- Rep. Rob Hall, R-Tulsa
- Rep. Kenton Patzkowsky, R-Balko
- Rep. Jim Shaw, R-Chandler
- Rep. David Smith, R-McAlester
- Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore
- Rep. Jonathan Wilk, R-Goldsby
- Rep. Arturo Alonso-Sandoval, D-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa
A&B Public Safety Subcommittee: Chair – Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow; Vice Chair – Rep. Tim Turner, R-Kinta
- Rep. Stacy Jo Adams, R-Duncan
- Rep. John George, R-Newalla
- Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell
- Rep. Mike Kelley, R-Yukon
- Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland
- Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener
- Rep. Suzanne Schreiber, D-Tulsa
- Rep. Ronald Stewart, D-Tulsa
A&B Select Agencies Subcommittee: Chair – Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City; Vice Chair – Rep. Clay Staires, R-Skiatook
- Rep. Rusty Cornwell, R-Vinita
- Rep. Derrick Hildebrant, R-Catoosa
- Rep. Amanda Clinton, D-Tulsa
A&B Transportation Subcommittee: Chair – Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond; Vice Chair – Rep. Jason Blair, R-Moore
- Rep. Nick Archer, R-Elk City
- Rep. Josh Cantrell, R-Kingston
- Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Yukon
- Rep. Eddy Dempsey, R-Valliant
- Rep. Neil Hays, R-Checotah
- Rep. Annie Menz, D-Norman
- Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman
Commerce and Economic Development Oversight: Chair – Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang; Vice Chair – Rep. Mark Tedford, R-Tulsa
- Rep. Stacy Jo Adams, R-Duncan
- Rep. Chris Banning, R-Bixby
- Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola
- Rep. Rob Hall, R-Tulsa
- Rep. Ronny Johns, R-Ada
- Rep. Mike Lay, R-Jenks
- Rep. Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa
- Rep. Cody Maynard, R-Durant
- Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond
- Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson
- Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore
- Rep. Jonathan Wilk, R-Goldsby
- Rep. Arturo Alonso-Sandoval, D-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa
- Rep. Annie Menz, D-Norman
Business Committee: Chair – Rep. Chris Banning, R-Bixby; Vice Chair – Rep. Mike Lay, R-Jenks
- Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow
- Rep. Ryan Eaves, R-Atoka
- Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee
- Rep. Emily Gise, R-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond
- Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa
- Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa
Government Modernization and Technology Committee: Chair – Rep. Cody Maynard, R-Durant; Vice Chair – Rep. Rob Hall, R-Tulsa
- Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Faxon
- Rep. Emily Gise, R-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Jim Shaw, R-Chandler
- Rep. David Smith, R-McAlester
- Rep. Josh West, R-Grove
- Rep. Arturo Alonzo-Sandoval, D-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Ronald Stewart, D-Tulsa
Insurance Committee: Chair – Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson; Vice Chair – Rep. Stacy Jo Adams, R-Duncan
- Rep. T.J. Marti, R-Tulsa
- Rep. Kevin Norwood, R-Owasso
- Rep. Mark Tedford, R-Tulsa
- Rep. Josh West, R-Grove
- Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Ellyn Hefner, D-Oklahoma City
Tourism Committee: Chair – Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore; Vice Chair – Rep. Molly Jenkins, R- Coyle
- Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Faxon
- Rep. Josh Cantrell, R-Kingston
- Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee
- Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City
Transportation Committee: Chair – Rep. Ronny Johns, R-Ada; Vice Chair – Rep. Jonathan Wilk, R-Goldsby
- Rep. Josh Cantrell, R-Kingston
- Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Yukon
- Rep. Eddy Dempsey, R-Valliant
- Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene
- Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton
- Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee
- Rep. Kenton Patzkowsky, R-Balko
- Rep. Clay Staires, R-Skiatook
- Rep. Michelle McCane, D-Tulsa
- Rep. Annie Menz, D-Norman
Education Oversight: Chair – Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee; Vice Chair – Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid
- Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin
- Rep. John Kane, R-Bartlesville
- Rep. Dick Lowe, R-Amber
- Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Max Wolfley, R-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa
- Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa
Common Education Committee: Chair – Rep. Dick Lowe, R-Amber; Vice Chair – Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh
- Rep. Chris Banning, R-Bixby
- Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid
- Rep. Rob Hall, R-Tulsa
- Rep. Cody Maynard, R-Durant
- Rep. Molly Jenkins, R-Coyle
- Rep. Ronny Johns, R-Ada
- Rep. Mark Tedford, R-Tulsa
- Rep. Ellen Pogemiller, D-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman
Postsecondary Education Committee: Chair – Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin; Vice Chair – Rep. Max Wolfley, R-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami
- Rep. Ronny Johns, R-Ada
- Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond
- Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore
- Rep. Michelle McCane, D-Tulsa
- Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater
Government Oversight: Chair – Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore; Vice Chair – Rep. Neil Hays, R-Checotah
- Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Yukon
- Rep. Eddy Dempsey, R-Valliant
- Rep. Mike Kelley, R-Yukon
- Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore
- Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City
- Rep. Stan May, R-Broken Arrow
- Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland
- Rep. Eric Roberts, R-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Jim Shaw, R-Chandler
- Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon
- Rep. Judd Strom, R-Copan
- Rep. Gabe Woolley, R-Broken Arrow
- Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City
County and Municipal Government Committee: Chair – Rep. Eddy Dempsey, R-Valliant; Vice Chair – Rep. Mike Kelley, R-Yukon
- Rep. Jason Blair, R-Moore
- Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow
- Rep. Tim Turner, R-Kinta
- Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City
Elections and Ethics Committee: Chair – Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland; Vice Chair – Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Yukon
- Rep. Molly Jenkins, R-Coyle
- Rep. Clay Staires, R-Skiatook
- Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole
- Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City
General Government Committee: Chair – Rep. Eric Roberts, R-Oklahoma City; Vice Chair – Rep. Gabe Woolley, R-Broken Arrow
- Rep. Stacy Jo Adams, R-Duncan
- Rep. Derrick Hildebrant, R-Catoosa
- Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang
- Rep. Judd Strom, R-Copan
- Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Ellen Pogemiller, D-Oklahoma City
Banking, Financial Services and Pensions Committee: Chair – Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore; Vice Chair – Rep. Stan May, R-Broken Arrow
- Rep. Ryan Eaves, R-Atoka
- Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow
- Rep. Neil Hays, R-Checotah
- Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee
- Rep. Jared Deck, D-Norman
- Rep. Suzanne Schreiber, D-Tulsa
State Powers Committee: Chair – Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon; Vice Chair – Rep. Jim Shaw, R-Chandler
- Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola
- Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener
- Rep. Amanda Clinton, D-Tulsa
Health and Human Services Oversight Committee: Chair – Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee; Vice Chair – Rep. Josh Cantrell, R-Kingston
- Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah
- Rep. Derrick Hildebrant, R-Catoosa
- Rep. T.J. Marti, R-Tulsa
- Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton
- Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay
- Rep. David Smith, R-McAlester
- Rep. Marilyn Stark, R-Bethany
- Rep. Preston Stinson, R-Edmond
- Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole
- Rep. Ellyn Hefner, D-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater
Public Health Committee: Chair – Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay; Vice Chair – Rep. Marilyn Stark, R-Bethany
- Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee
- Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh
- Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore
- Rep. Ellen Pogemiller, D-Oklahoma City
Alcohol, Tobacco and Controlled Substances Committee: Chair – Rep. TJ Marti, R-Tulsa; Vice Chair – Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah
- Rep. Rusty Cornwell, R-Vinita
- Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee
- Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola
- Rep. Neil Hays, R-Checotah
- Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman
Children, Youth and Family Services Committee: Chair – Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole; Vice Chair – Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton
- Rep. Emily Gise, R-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang
- Rep. Gabe Woolley, R-Broken Arrow
- Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa
Veteran and Military Affairs Committee: Chair – Rep. David Smith, R-McAlester; Vice Chair - Derrick Hildebrant, R-Catoosa
- Rep. Chris Banning, R-Bixby
- Rep. Robert Manger, R, Oklahoma City
- Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon
- Rep. Max Wolfley, R-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Amanda Clinton, D-Tulsa
- Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City
Energy and Natural Resources Oversight Committee: Chair – Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow; Vice Chair – Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Mulhall
- Rep. Nick Archer, R-Elk City
- Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Faxon
- Rep. Mark Chapman, R-Broken Arrow
- Rep. Rusty Cornwell, R-Vinita
- Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene
- Rep. John George, R-Newalla
- Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton
- Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City
- Rep. Kenton Patzkowsky, R-Balko
- Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener
- Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Jared Deck, D-Norman
- Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City
Agriculture Committee: Chair – Rep. Kenton Patzkowsky, R-Balko; Vice Chair – Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener
- Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell
- Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin
- Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay
- Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater
Utilities Committee: Chair – Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene; Vice Chair – Rep. Mark Chapman, R-Broken Arrow
- Rep. Jason Blair, R-Moore
- Rep. Gerrid Kendrix, R-Altus
- Rep. Mike Lay, R-Jenks
- Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Mulhall
- Rep. Tim Turner, R-Kinta
- Rep. Arturo Alonso-Sandoval, D-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Annie Menz, D-Norman
Wildlife Committee: Chair – Rep. John George, R-Newalla; Vice Chair – Rep. Rusty Cornwell, R-Vinita
- Rep. Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City
- Rep. John Kane, R-Bartlesville
- Rep. Kevin Norwood, R-Owasso
- Rep. Jonathan Wilk, R-Goldsby
- Rep. Aletia Timmons, D-Oklahoma City
Energy Committee: Chair – Rep. Nick Archer, R-Elk City; Vice Chair – Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City
- Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami
- Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore
- Rep. Dick Lowe, R-Amber
- Rep. Stan May, R-Broken Arrow
- Rep. Eric Roberts, R-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Mark Tedford, R-Tulsa
- Rep. Jared Deck, D-Norman
- Rep. Ellyn Hefner, D-Oklahoma City
- Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa
Judiciary and Public Safety Oversight Committee: Chair – Rep. Robert Manger, R-Oklahoma City; Vice Chair – Rep. Collin Duel, R-Guthrie
- Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah
- Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow
- Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell
- Rep. Erick W. Harris, R-Edmond
- Rep. Justin JJ Humphrey, R-Lane
- Rep. John Kane, R-Bartlesville
- Rep. Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh
- Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton
- Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman
- Rep. Suzanne Schreiber, D-Tulsa
- Rep. Ronald Stewart, D-Tulsa
Civil Judiciary Committee: Chair – Rep. Collin Duel, R-Guthrie; Vice Chair – Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah
- Rep. Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond
- Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson
- Rep. Preston Stinson, R-Edmond
- Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Jared Deck, D-Norman
- Rep. Suzanne Schreiber, D-Tulsa
Criminal Judiciary Committee: Chair – Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton; Vice Chair – Rep. Erick W. Harris, R-Edmond
- Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell
- Rep. Robert Manger, R-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland
- Rep. Amanda Clinton, D-Tulsa
Public Safety Committee: Chair – Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell; Vice Chair – Rep. Justin JJ Humphrey, R-Lane
- Rep. Mike Kelley, R-Yukon
- Rep. Stan May, R-Broken Arrow
- Rep. Tim Turner, R-Kinta
- Rep. Ronald Stewart, D-Tulsa
- Rep. Aletia Timmons, D-Oklahoma City
Administrative Rules Committee: Chair – Rep. Gerrid Kendrix, R-Altus; Vice Chair – Rep. Kevin Norwood, R-Owasso
- Rep. Jason Blair, R-Moore
- Rep. Mark Chapman, R-Broken Arrow
- Rep. Collin Duel, R-Guthrie
- Rep. Ryan Eaves, R-Atoka
- Rep. Cody Maynard, R-Durant
- Rep. Clay Staires, R-Skiatook
- Rep. Marilyn Stark, R-Bethany
- Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore
- Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton
- Rep. Michelle McCane, D-Tulsa
- Rep. Aletia Timmons, D-Oklahoma City
- Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa
Rules Committee: Chair – Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond; Vice Chair – Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami
- Rep. Nick Archer, R-Elk City
- Rep. John George, R-Newalla
- Rep. Erick W. Harris, R-Edmond
- Rep. Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa
- Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Mulhall
- Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Ellyn Hefner, D-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City
Joint Committees
LOFT: Co-Chair – Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Faxon
- Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami
- Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa
- Rep. John Kane, R-Bartlesville
- Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond
- Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa
- Rep. Mark Tedford, R-Tulsa
LEAD: Co-Chair – Speaker Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow
- Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Faxon
- Rep. John Kane, R-Bartlesville
- Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond
- Rep. Suzanne Schreiber, D-Tulsa
State Tribal Relations: Chair – Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee
- Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami
- Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond
- Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City
- Rep. Josh West, R-Grove