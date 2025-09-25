© 2025 KOSU
Study finds left-wing political violence on the rise

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 25, 2025 at 10:43 AM CDT

A new study from the Center for Strategic and International Studies finds an increase in left-wing political violence.

Researchers write in The Atlantic that 2025 is the first time in more than 30 years that left-wing attacks outnumber attacks from the far right.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Daniel Byman, professor at Georgetown University in the School of Foreign Service and the Department of Government and the director of the Warfare, Irregular Threats, and Terrorism Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

