© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KOSU is pushing toward the future — join us!
Federal funding for public media may have been eliminated, but that’s not stopping KOSU from doing the work that matters.
Donate now!

Oklahoma State Superintendent resigns for job to 'destroy teachers unions' as he calls for cuts to education budget

KOSU | By Robby Korth,
Lionel RamosGraycen Wheeler
Published September 25, 2025 at 11:03 AM CDT
Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters at what is expected to be his final state board of education meeting. Walters did not address his impending resignation to take on a role at a national nonprofit and he did not speak with local reporters.
Lionel Ramos
Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters at what is expected to be his final state board of education meeting. Walters did not address his impending resignation to take on a role at a national nonprofit and he did not speak with local reporters.

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced he is resigning from his elected position as the state’s top education official in a national television appearance.

The outgoing superintendent’s tenure has been marked by political scandal and charged rhetoric, while Oklahoma’s education system continued to lag behind the rest of the country.

Walters first announced his resignation late Wednesday night on FOX News. He said he’ll be taking his fight against what he calls radical left teachers' unions to a national arena.

“I'll be stepping down as Oklahoma State Superintendent and taking on the role as the CEO of the Teacher Freedom Alliance,” he said. “We're going to destroy the teachers' unions.”

Walters explained he’ll do that by building “an army of teachers” who will help push his anti-union agenda. The Teacher Freedom Alliance is an offshoot of the conservative Freedom Foundation.

Gov. Kevin Stitt will appoint a replacement to finish out Walters’ term, which ends in January 2027. However, a spokesperson for the governor said his office had not received an official resignation letter. A handful of candidates have declared their intent to run for the spot in 2026.

"I wish Ryan and his family the best in this next chapter,” a statement from Stitt’s office said. “Oklahoma students remain my top priority, and with my first appointment to this role, I will be seeking a leader who is fully focused on the job Oklahomans expect: delivering real outcomes and driving a turnaround in our education system."

Walters was a presumed candidate for Oklahoma’s governor in the 2026 cycle. However, preliminary polling shows Walters far behind opponents, with negative feelings outweighing positive ones even among Republican voters.

In what is expected to be his final meeting chairing Oklahoma’s State Board of Education, Walters did not address his resignation in an opening statement. Instead, he turned it over to a representative from Turning Point USA to discuss the effort to establish a chapter in every Oklahoma high school.

He also left the meeting and did not answer questions from local reporters.

One of his final official acts was to present a proposed budget for K-12 education. The state board of education is mandated to do so before October of each year.

Walters’ budget proposal serves as a wishlist, with a request of roughly $4 billion, a $100 million decrease from the previous year.

It holds state aid to public schools flat, while cutting public school activity funding and several other programs for schools. However, the board rejected Walters’ budget proposal, saying they did not have enough information. The proposal’s future is ultimately unclear and will likely be the responsibility of the next state superintendent.

Democrats – from state lawmakers to his former opponent for the state’s highest education office – celebrated Walters’ imminent departure.

Senate Democratic Leader Julia Kirt minced no words in a statement on Walters’ departure.

“It’s no surprise Ryan Walters has chosen his own personal ambitions over serving our students and teachers, like he always has,” Kirt said. “Republicans failed to hold him accountable to do his job and they should be embarrassed he’s left this office of his own accord.”

Sign up for KOSU newsletters!

Get Oklahoma news and music updates in your inbox.

KOSU Newsletters

Tags
Politics Ryan WaltersOklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE)Oklahoma State Board of Educationlabor unionsteachers
Robby Korth
Robby Korth joined KOSU as its news director in November 2022.
See stories by Robby Korth
Lionel Ramos
Lionel Ramos covers state government at KOSU. He joined the station in January 2024.
See stories by Lionel Ramos
Graycen Wheeler
Graycen Wheeler is a reporter covering water issues at KOSU.
See stories by Graycen Wheeler
Support local news & independent music with a donation
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. Our local news and information is available for the entire community because of support from our members. You can help.
Start a monthly donation today!
Related Content