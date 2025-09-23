State superintendent calls for Turning Point USA chapter at every high school in Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s State Superintendent Ryan Walters is declaring every high school in the state will have a Turning Point USA chapter in the wake of the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk . But it’s unclear what impact his declaration will have.

The conservative youth group is seeing a surge in popularity following the assassination of its founder.

In an announcement sent to parents, Walters said Oklahoma high schools need to get with the trend. Although a new chapter requires local student and faculty buy-in and action, Walters is declaring that all Oklahoma high schools — public, private, and even homeschool settings — must have a chapter.

“This is a battle for the future of the country,” Walters said in a Zoom interview in the hours following his declaration.

Walters said the “radical left that wants to stop free speech” is waking up parents and grandparents to the importance of organizations like Turning Point USA.

“We've never seen anything like the engagement here,” in Oklahoma, Walters said. “I think it will be very, very quickly that we'll be able to hit that goal of getting a Turning Point in every high school in the state.”

Turning Point USA requires each chapter to have at least three student officers and a signed charter agreement. Students must also take on at least one “activism initiative” per academic semester. Many schools also require faculty sponsors for recognized student organizations.

New Turning Point USA chapters must submit their signed charters ahead of the school year, which they consider as running from June to May. Charter agreement submissions are currently closed on the organization’s website .

How many chapters will actually be borne of the push from Walters is unclear. A map on the organization’s website indicates there are a handful in Oklahoma, mostly located on college campuses.

At least one school board member in Tulsa was already pushing back against Walters on Tuesday afternoon.

John Croisant is Tulsa Public Schools’ 5th District Board Member and a 2026 Democratic candidate for Oklahoma's First Congressional District, running against incumbent Republican Kevin Hern.

Croisant said in a phone interview that Walters' call to establish a conservative political organization in Oklahoma schools is a stunt for headlines and a distraction from improving student outcomes. And that Tulsa Public Schools will not be participating.

“And he can’t make us,” Croisant said. “Because that’s not a part of accreditation.”

If students want to participate in clubs and other activities at schools, they can already do that, he said, and if they want to create a club, there are existing channels.

“We have Fellowship of Christian Athletes, we have Meet at the Polls, we've got all sorts of clubs at schools that students can create on their own, but we're not going to actively be pushing political organizations within our schools,” Croisant said.

Lionel Ramos / KOSU People gather at a Charlie Kirk memorial event on Oklahoma State University's Stillwater campus in the days following his death.

Ongoing investigations into teacher certification, school moments of silence

Walters also addressed the status of the various investigations into teachers and schools for their actions in the wake of Kirk’s killing.

The Republican said his department is looking at more than 70 teachers. Some of their teacher certifications could be brought before Oklahoma’s State Board of Education as soon as the meeting is scheduled for Thursday .

“We've had a record amount of parents reach out on those individual posts as well, saying, ‘look, I don't want this person in front of my kids. I don't want this person in a classroom,’” Walters said.

Under state law, a teacher can have their license revoked for several reasons, like negligence, crimes or instructional ineffectiveness. An actual revocation would require a vote from a majority of the board, and Walters could not unilaterally pull an individual’s certification on his own.

He’s lately had tension with his fellow board members, following his accusations that some of them orchestrated an effort to discredit them with accusations of nude images on his television. Lawmakers and law enforcement have since released investigative results that show those images were on his television from the R-rated Jackie Chan film The Protector.

Walters said posts on social media show some of these teachers want to “glorify the assassination” and say they would “love to see other people killed in the way that Charlie Kirk was.”

His move is part of a broader effort to threaten people’s jobs over their speech about Kirk online .

Walters also said he’ll continue his efforts to punish districts that did not observe a minute of silence over the noon hour earlier this month. Several indicated they would use an earlier state-mandated minute of silence in the morning to allow time for students and teachers to remember Kirk.

Walters said that’s not good enough. The state board, under his direction, may take action against specific districts in the near future regarding their accreditation.

“I think it's absolutely disgusting that the left would refuse to take a minute of silence,” he said. “We will again be pursuing all necessary actions and repercussions around that.”

Again, a majority state board approval would be required for accreditation of a school to be impacted.