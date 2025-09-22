© 2025 KOSU
Trump administration appoints new acting director at U.S. Census Bureau

Published September 22, 2025 at 10:59 AM CDT

The Trump administration has installed a new acting director at the U.S. Census Bureau.

NPR’s Hansi Lo Wang reports the change came after President Trump called for the alteration of census data that affects elections for president and the U.S. House. In an email to staff, the Census Bureau said new acting leader George Cook worked as an “institutional investor and economic analyst.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
