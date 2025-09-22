ICE looks to expand office space in Oklahoma City

The need for more office space is in line with ICE’s mission to expand its immigration enforcement operations. Oklahoma City and 18 other cities, mostly in the South and Midwest, are on the list of target locations.

The Post reports officials with the General Services Administration, or GSA, the agency tasked with handling federal real estate, were recently approached by high-level staffers with ICE and asked to procure 300 new offices nationwide.

They are meant for around 10,000 new officers and lawyers to boost removal proceedings, per The Washington Post. The newspaper maintains the anonymity of six federal officials it interviewed for its report.

But online GSA records show an active bid for lease proposals requesting “as-is, fully-finished and furnished office space in support of administrative operations for law enforcement” in the following locations:

Birmingham, Alabama

Boise, Idaho

Charleston, South Carolina

Columbus, Ohio

Des Moines, Iowa

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Myers, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida

Tampa, Florida

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Louisville, Kentucky

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Raleigh, North Carolina

Richmond, Virginia

Spokane, Washington

St. Louis, Missouri

According to the GSA bid request, ICE is looking for a 10-year lease on a space with 11,500 to 18,500 square feet. It requires around 80% private office space, with the rest devoted to cubicles. And it calls for a dedicated server room and for some rooms to have soundproofing capacity for confidential discussions.

In addition to standard office needs, such as conference and storage rooms, there are also level 2 facility security requirements. They lay out the protocol for when the building should be locked, how it should be marked outside to show it's government-operated, and what the landscaping should look like.

ICE’s expansion follows the tripling of the agency’s budget and a $45 billion pledge for new immigrant detention centers by Congress this summer.