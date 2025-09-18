Gamefowl Commission to pay $10,000 in settlement with Oklahoma Ethics Commission

The Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission PAC will pay $10,000 and dissolve following a settlement with the Ethics Commission for violating state rules governing contributions.

The Gamefowl Commission, which had advocated for lessening cockfighting penalties, will pay the full amount in monthly payments beginning Oct. 1 and ending by Sept. 1, 2027. The committee must dissolve within 30 days and cannot form a new affiliated political action committee for two years.

As part of the settlement, first made public Wednesday, the political action committee admitted to violating several ethics rules. Among the violations were accepting anonymous contributions above the legal limit, failing to collect the required contact information of contributors, spending funds outside the committee’s purpose, accepting prohibited corporate contributions and failing to maintain accurate records.

Lee Anne Bruce Boone, executive director of the Ethics Commission, said the political action committee is being held responsible with “real and lasting repercussions.”

“These violations were not mere oversights — they were blatant breaches of the law that undermine public trust in the fairness of Oklahoma’s elections,” she said in a statement.

Bruce Boone said the settlement only addresses the matters from a specific Ethics Commission investigation. It does not prevent criminal or civil charges from being filed if other groups have a claim related to these allegations, she said in a statement.

Anthony DeVore, president of the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission, did not immediately return a message left seeking comment Thursday.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.

