Oklahoma Attorney General accuses OMES director, Gov. Stitt of violating state law

Hours following Rose’s resignation announcement, State Attorney General and 2026 gubernatorial candidate Gentner Drummond released a letter he had sent to the governor last week, detailing what he called “improper conduct” from Rose.

That conduct: refusing to process a statutorily authorized transaction of $480,906 for Dummond’s office—presumably at Stitt’s instruction, per Drummond's letter .

“More specifically, OMES Director Rick Rose has refused to process the lawful purchase of vehicles my agents need to perform their statutorily required law enforcement activities,” Drummond wrote. “His stated reason for doing so is that I have not responded to an unrelated inquiry from his office seeking information to which he already has access.”

The vehicles are meant to supply the attorney general’s Organized Crime Task Force, which was empowered by lawmakers in 2023 to cooperate with other law enforcement agencies and the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority to crack down on illegal grows and sales operations.

Spokesperson for the governor’s office, Abegail Cave, said Rose didn’t refuse to allow the vehicle purchases. Instead, he asked for more information before approving them. Cave called Drummond’s allegations a political charade.

“I think we need to take this into context, because the attorney general… has turned every single action into some sort of campaign platform for him to use his office,” she said. “So this is not a serious letter. This is not a serious piece of drama he's trying to stir up. This is a campaign tactic.”

She said Rose resigned to return to work at his private law firm.

Meanwhile, three other top-level executive office officials' resignations became public yesterday, too. Those include Secretary of State Josh Cockroft, Deputy Secretary of State Nitasha Rose and Evan Brown, Executive Director of EDGE.

Cave said those resignations are unrelated to Rose’s and the “drama” with the attorney general. Drummond’s office did not immediately respond to further questions about the expenditure in question.