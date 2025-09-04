© 2025 KOSU
Oklahoma legislative interim studies begin in earnest this month

KOSU | By Lionel Ramos
Published September 4, 2025 at 4:55 AM CDT
The Oklahoma State Capitol
Jackie Fortier
/
StateImpact Oklahoma
The Oklahoma state capitol in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma lawmakers are spending the rest of their fall in and out of the state capitol, publicly studying issues relevant to their constituents. The idea is to gain insight ahead of the legislative session early next year.

Interim studies are an annual tradition in the fall in Oklahoma.

From discussions about making the state a “global hub for suborbital aerospace activity” to dealing with the state’s feral hog problem, and everything in between, lawmakers are starting their hearings in earnest this month.

The studies will run through early November in various committee rooms throughout the state capitol.

They are open to the public and can be live-streamed on the state House and Senate websites, which is also where the latest schedule can be found.

Here is the list of approved studies in the House, most of which have been scheduled:

The Senate has yet to publish a schedule for meetings in the coming months.

Politics Interim Studies
Lionel Ramos
Lionel Ramos covers state government at KOSU. He joined the station in January 2024.
