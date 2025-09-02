Oklahoma Preservation Commission approves new privately-funded Governor's residence

And it’s going up completely with private donations, according to lawmakers like former House Speaker Charles McCall, and the people who’ve been fundraising for it.

Those include people like Inasmuch Foundation CEO Bob Ross, who, according to The Oklahoman , had helped raise around $6 million in private dollars for the project back in 2022.

It’s unclear who has given funds to the project. There aren’t public disclosures made by the preservation commission or the governor’s office by donating parties like there are for political donations. The Oklahoman reports there will be a donor wall with the names of people who gave to the project.

Opponents of the new governor’s mansion worry about the taxpayer burden to upkeep the new structure, especially because the older home saw a hefty renovation in 2019 and Oklahomans pay for its maintenance already.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Gov. Kevin Stitt and First Lady Sarah Stitt, as part of a tradition of governors adding to the existing mansion, Ross told Oklahoma City’s News 9 .

Ross is described as a volunteer for the First Family Residence project and says while the Stitts won’t be able to live in the new mansion, it’s their gift to the state meant to “last 100 years.”That’s about as long as the existing building has been around.