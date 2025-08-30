Oklahoma lawmaker resigns following guilty plea to domestic violence charges

A Republican House member on Saturday resigned days after pleading guilty to misdemeanor domestic violence charges as calls mounted for him to step down.

Rep. Ty Burns, R-Pawnee, in a letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt resigned his position effective Oct. 1.

“It is in the best interest of the people I serve in House District 35 and, most importantly, my family to step down from my position,” Burns, 46, wrote. “I take full responsibility for my actions and am going to counseling with my family. Although not an excuse for my actions, I am receiving intensive treatment for issues from military service that I have long ignored as a problem.”

The action comes after Stitt and others on Friday called for his resignation.

“It is not appropriate for a member of the legislature to continue to serve after being convicted of abuse charges while in office,” said Senate Minority Leader Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City.

Burns on Thursday was charged and pleaded guilty in Pawnee County District Court to one misdemeanor count of domestic abuse and two misdemeanor counts of assault. He received a one-year suspended sentence and will have to complete a 52-week batterer’s intervention program.

The assault charges were filed after he ran a vehicle off the road that carried his teenage daughter as a passenger, according to court documents.

The domestic abuse charge resulted from his attempt to gouge out his wife’s eye with his finger over the Thanksgiving holiday last year, according to court documents.

Burns’ letter said his office will continue to serve the district’s constituents until a special election can be called. He also plans to proceed with an interim study on post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I would like to thank my fellow House colleagues who have prayed and supported me and my family during this incredibly difficult time,” Burns’ letter said.

Burns was elected in 2018 to represent House District 35, covering part of Pawnee, Payne, Creek, Noble and Osage counties.

He has worked in law enforcement, teaching, coaching and racing and served 20 years in the military, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. He received a Purple Heart, Bronze Star and a Combat Infantry Badge for his military service, according to his House biography.

“I share his belief that it is best for him and his family to focus on his treatment and rehabilitation at this time,” said House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow. “Domestic violence of any kind cannot and will not be tolerated by the House of Representatives.”

