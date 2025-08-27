More than two dozen people are running for statewide office in Oklahoma so far. Here's a list

The field includes 25 Republicans, 4 Democrats, and 1 independent.

The races for Governor, Lt. Governor and State Superintendent of Public Instruction are the most packed — mostly with familiar faces, but some political newcomers too.

Top Republican names vying for the governorship include current State Attorney General Gentner Drummond and Former House Speaker Charles McCall. Current House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson is the only Democrat running in that race.

Meanwhile, the current Republican State Superintendent, Ryan Walters, has not filed to run for Governor, despite hinting at such plans this year. And while he has not yet filed to run for re-election either, six others are running to replace him, including one Democrat and one Independent.

As for the Lt. Governor’s spot, current state auditor Cindy Byrd was the first to file her candidacy. She was followed by State Sen. Darrell Weaver from Moore and Victor Flores, the former Chief of Staff and Finance for the Absentee Shawnee tribe.

Here is a list of all state-wide office candidates and links to available campaign websites:

Governor:



Gentner Drummond , entrepreneur, cattle rancher, U.S. Air Force veteran, Oklahoma State Attorney General – Republican from Hominy

Leisa Mitchell Haynes , entrepreneur, former city manager in New Mexico – Republican from Tuttle

Mike Mazzei , financial planner, former state Senator, former State Secretary of Budget – Republican from Tulsa

Charles McCall , businessman, banker, former Oklahoma Speaker of the House, former Mayor of Atoka – Republican from Atoka

Jake Merrick , radio host, podcaster, minister, former state Senator – Republican from Tulsa

Cyndi Munson , nonprofit worker, Oklahoma House Minority Leader – Democrat from Oklahoma City

Kenneth Leroy Sturgell , mechanical contractor – Republican from Goldsby

Lt. Governor:



Cindy Byrd , Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector – Republican from Oklahoma City

Victor Flores , business and financial consultant, former Chief of Staff and Finances for the Absentee Shawnee tribe – Republican

Kelly Forbes , educator, entrepreneur – Democrat from Oklahoma City

Justin Jerome 'JJ' Humphrey , cattle rancher, former drug prevention and parole officer, State Representative – Republican

Candice Jay , self-described 'advocate,' according to her Facebook page – Democrat from Norman

Darrell Weaver , State Senator, former director of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs – Republican from Moore

Superintendent of Public Instruction:



John Cox , Superintendent and Principal of Peggs Public Schools, president of the Oklahoma Rural Elementary Schools, Treasurer of the Oklahoma Schools Insurance Group – Republican from Peggs

Gerald 'Jerry' Griffin , former Tulsa Public Schools board member – Republican from Tulsa

Ana Davine Landsaw , educator – Republican from Tahlequah

Jennettie Marshall , licensed funeral director, pastor, Tulsa Public Schools board member – Democrat from Tulsa

Rob Miller , Bixby Public Schools Superintendent, U.S. Marine Corps veteran – Republican from Bixby

State Auditor and Inspector:



Melissa Leann Capps , Deputy Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector, certified fraud examiner – Republican from McCloud

Attorney General:



Jon Echols , entrepreneur, attorney, former Oklahoma Majority Floor Leader – Republican from Oklahoma City

Jeff Starling , entrepreneur, attorney, Oklahoma Secretary of Energy and Environment – Republican from Tulsa

State Treasurer:



Todd Russ , banker, former State Representative, Oklahoma State Treasurer, running for reelection – Republican from Washita

Commissioner of Labor:



Lisa Janloo , nonprofit worker, Vice President of Spencer Chamber of Commerce – Republican from Spencer

John Pfeiffer , cattle rancher, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, State Representative – Republican from Orlando

Insurance Commissioner:



Chris Merideth , insurance professional, Farmer’s Insurance lobbyist – Republican from Edmond

Marty Quinn , entrepreneur, insurance professional, former State Representative – Republican from Oklahoma City

Corporation Commissioner:



Brad Boles , entrepreneur, former mayor of Marlow, State Representative – Republican from Marlow

Justin Hornback , energy industry contractor – Republican from Broken Arrow