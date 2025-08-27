© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Defunded, not defeated.
We're not going anywhere. Your support keeps us focused on delivering trustworthy news and independent music. Start a monthly donation to KOSU today.
DONATE NOW

Corrections chief submits resignation. Stitt names interim to lead Oklahoma agency. 

KOSU | By Barbara Hoberock of Oklahoma Voice
Published August 27, 2025 at 3:20 PM CDT
Corrections Department Director Steven Harpe presents his agency’s budget to state lawmakers in a budget hearing.
Carmen Forman
/
Oklahoma Voice
Corrections Department Director Steven Harpe presents his agency’s budget to state lawmakers in a budget hearing.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Executive Director Steven Harpe announced Wednesday that he was resigning effective Sept. 30 to take a job in the private sector.

Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed him to the post Oct. 13, 2022.

“Director Harpe’s leadership transformed the culture at ODOC, making the agency stronger and better prepared to fulfill its mission of protecting Oklahomans and supporting rehabilitation,” Stitt said.

Harpe began his service with the state in 2019. He previously worked for Stitt’s company Gateway Mortgage Group.

Prior to his appointment as DOC chief, he served as the state’s chief operating officer and executive director of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.

“Working with the dedicated employees at the agency and interacting with the inmates, learning their stories, is an experience I will cherish forever,” Harpe said.

Stitt tapped DOC Chief of Staff Justin Farris as interim director.

Farris began his tenure with the agency in 1999 and held various positions, including as a correctional officer and director of Oklahoma Correctional Industries.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.

Politics
Barbara Hoberock of Oklahoma Voice
Barbara Hoberock is a senior reporter with Oklahoma Voice. She began her career in journalism in 1989 after graduating from Oklahoma State University. She began with the Claremore Daily Progress and then started working in 1990 for the Tulsa World. She has covered the statehouse since 1994 and served as Tulsa World Capitol Bureau chief. She covers statewide elected officials, the legislature, agencies, state issues, appellate courts and elections.
See stories by Barbara Hoberock of Oklahoma Voice
Support local news & independent music with a donation
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. Our local news and information is available for the entire community because of support from our members. You can help.
Start a monthly donation today!