Who is EJ Antoni, Trump's pick to run the Bureau of Labor Statistics?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 14, 2025 at 10:54 AM CDT

President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the next commissioner of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is facing scrutiny and skepticism from liberal and conservative economists.

EJ Antoni is the chief economist at the conservative Heritage Foundation and has a history of criticizing the BLS.

Trump has nominated him to replace Erika McEntarfer, whom he fired hours after the release of the July jobs numbers, which showed the employment market softening.

For more on who he is and the reaction to his nomination, host Robin Young talks with MSNBC anchor and chief economics correspondent Ali Velshi.

Politics Business
