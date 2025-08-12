© 2025 KOSU
Network outage hits multiple Oklahoma agencies

By Barbara Hoberock of Oklahoma Voice
Published August 12, 2025 at 3:04 PM CDT
A network outage closed some state agencies early Tuesday and delayed business at others. Officials were working to resolve the issue. (P
Kyle Phillips
/
For Oklahoma Voice
A network outage closed some state agencies early Tuesday and delayed business at others. Officials were working to resolve the issue.

Some state agencies closed early Tuesday following a network outage.

The Office of Management and Enterprise Services in a message to stakeholders said it was investigating network service issues statewide affecting multiple agencies.

The office was working on a resolution, the message said.

“We are currently investigating and have determined this as not a breach of state systems,” said Christa Helfrey, OMES spokeswoman. “Each agency determines its work schedule and when to adjust daily operations.”

The Oklahoma Department of Labor and Oklahoma Ethics Commission closed early, according to the agencies.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections sent administrative staff home early, said Kay Thompson, a spokeswoman.

Department of Corrections facilities saw minimal disruptions, she said.

Tuesday was election day for 22 counties.

“It is not impacting our elections today,” said Misha Mohr, a spokeswoman.

The Pardon and Parole Board was not able to connect with DOC facilities where inmates were scheduled to make personal appearances, said Tom Bates, executive director.

But the agency was able to continue with its business because attorneys were able to speak on the offenders’ behalf, he said.

Some staff at the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office went home early to continue working, said Phil Bacharach, a spokesman.

The outage did cause delays in some of the agency’s work, he said.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.

Barbara Hoberock of Oklahoma Voice
Barbara Hoberock is a senior reporter with Oklahoma Voice. She began her career in journalism in 1989 after graduating from Oklahoma State University. She began with the Claremore Daily Progress and then started working in 1990 for the Tulsa World. She has covered the statehouse since 1994 and served as Tulsa World Capitol Bureau chief. She covers statewide elected officials, the legislature, agencies, state issues, appellate courts and elections.
