Network outage hits multiple Oklahoma agencies

Some state agencies closed early Tuesday following a network outage.

The Office of Management and Enterprise Services in a message to stakeholders said it was investigating network service issues statewide affecting multiple agencies.

The office was working on a resolution, the message said.

“We are currently investigating and have determined this as not a breach of state systems,” said Christa Helfrey, OMES spokeswoman. “Each agency determines its work schedule and when to adjust daily operations.”

The Oklahoma Department of Labor and Oklahoma Ethics Commission closed early, according to the agencies.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections sent administrative staff home early, said Kay Thompson, a spokeswoman.

Department of Corrections facilities saw minimal disruptions, she said.

Tuesday was election day for 22 counties.

“It is not impacting our elections today,” said Misha Mohr, a spokeswoman.

The Pardon and Parole Board was not able to connect with DOC facilities where inmates were scheduled to make personal appearances, said Tom Bates, executive director.

But the agency was able to continue with its business because attorneys were able to speak on the offenders’ behalf, he said.

Some staff at the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office went home early to continue working, said Phil Bacharach, a spokesman.

The outage did cause delays in some of the agency’s work, he said.

