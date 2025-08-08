© 2025 KOSU
From Russia to redistricting and more in this week in politics

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 8, 2025 at 10:49 AM CDT

President Trump gave Russia the deadline of Friday to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine, which has not happened, but Trump is planning to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days. Meanwhile, a fight continues over redistricting in Texas.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd and Deb Becker look at some of the week’s news in politics with Ron Elving, NPR senior Washington editor and correspondent, and Francesca Chambers, a White House Correspondent for USA Today.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Politics
Here & Now Newsroom
