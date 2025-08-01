© 2025 KOSU
Judge rules to keep Temporary Protected Status in place for thousands

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 1, 2025 at 10:53 AM CDT

A federal judge ruled on Thursday to delay the removal of Temporary Protected Status protections for tens of thousands of people from Honduras, Nicaragua and Nepal. The protections will remain in place as the case against the Trump administration’s plan to strip them moves forward.

Jhony Silva, a 29-year-old TPS recipient from Honduras and one of the plaintiffs in this case, joins host Asma Khalid to discuss.

Politics
Here & Now Newsroom
