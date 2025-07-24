© 2025 KOSU
Columbia University reaches agreement with Trump administration

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 24, 2025 at 10:39 AM CDT

Columbia University has reached a deal with the Trump administration, agreeing to pay $200 million to the government to settle allegations that the university violated anti-discrimination laws for not doing enough to protect Jewish students during pro-Palestinian protests on campus.

In return for the payment and other changes Columbia agreed to make, the government will restore $400 million in research funding it cancelled in March.

Here & Now‘s Deborah Becker speaks with Francie Diep, senior reporter at the Chronicle of Higher Education.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Politics
