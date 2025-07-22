© 2025 KOSU
How voter unrest moved Congress in the 1980s

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 22, 2025 at 10:51 AM CDT

Historian Julian Zelizer says there was a time when voter unrest could move Congress. He recalls the Medicare Catastrophic Coverage Act of the 1980s, which passed with bipartisan support.

But when voters revolted, Congress repealed the law. Zelizer wonders if the recent tax and spending law will cause similar problems for Republicans in 2026.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Zelizer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Politics
Here & Now Newsroom
