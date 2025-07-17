© 2025 KOSU
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated.
Despite a valiant effort by KOSU listeners and public media supporters nationwide, Congress has voted to rescind funds for public media.
Trump threatens to sue 'Wall Street Journal' over article about his Epstein ties

By Stephen Fowler
Published July 17, 2025 at 9:40 PM CDT
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 16, 2025, in Washington.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
Updated July 18, 2025 at 1:42 AM CDT

The controversy surrounding President Trump and the so-called Epstein files has moved back to the legal system as he threatens to sue The Wall Street Journal and wants some case files released.

The Journal published an article Thursday that claims then-real estate mogul Trump contributed a lewd birthday letter to a compilation given to billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2003, three years before Epstein was arrested for prostitution-related offenses.

That article claims that among the materials in an Epstein investigation years ago was a book of birthday letters from 2003, including one with the outline of a naked woman where the signature, "Donald" can be seen. The letter purportedly concludes with: "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."

In a Truth Social post, Trump called the story "false, malicious, and defamatory" and said the Wall Street Journal, parent company NewsCorp and Rupert Murdoch, Chairman Emeritus of NewsCorp were warned that they would face legal action if the story was published.

"The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued," the post read.

Shortly after that post, Trump also said he would direct Attorney General Pam Bondi to release some files from Epstein's criminal case – though not the full court records.

"Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval," Trump posted.

Bondi said online Thursday that she'd be prepared to move in court to have these documents released Friday.

Trump's escalating response

Trump has faced backlash from his base after a review released last week by the Justice Department and FBI found no evidence to support conspiracy theories about the life and death of the financier.

Epstein was arrested again in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking children but died by suicide in his jail cell before he was tried in court. Though, his death was ruled a suicide, some Trump supporters and others believe he was killed to silence him from revealing the names of powerful men who took part in the sexual abuse of underage girls.

Up until the memo was released a week ago, Bondi, Trump and other administration officials had pushed various conspiracies and claimed that files exposing the truth about the convicted sex trafficker would soon be published.

Following the revelation that there are no "Epstein files," much of the bad news cycle has been influenced by the president's own actions.

After telling his supporters to essentially move on from the Epstein story last weekend, according to the Journal, Trump's interview for the story happened Tuesday — one day before he called those who question the narrative around Epstein's death and are calling for more transparency "stupid" and "foolish."

Stephen Fowler
Stephen Fowler is a political reporter with NPR's Washington Desk and will be covering the 2024 election based in the South. Before joining NPR, he spent more than seven years at Georgia Public Broadcasting as its political reporter and host of the Battleground: Ballot Box podcast, which covered voting rights and legal fallout from the 2020 presidential election, the evolution of the Republican Party and other changes driving Georgia's growing prominence in American politics. His reporting has appeared everywhere from the Center for Public Integrity and the Columbia Journalism Review to the PBS NewsHour and ProPublica.
