Oklahoma Ethics Commission dismisses complaints against Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett

By Chloe Bennett-Steele,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published May 6, 2025 at 4:30 AM CDT
Commissioner Todd Hiett, center, leaves the Oklahoma Supreme Court chambers at the Capitol surrounded by legal counsel after oral arguments on Nov. 12. The case makes an attempt to disqualify him from voting on cases before the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.
Emma Murphy
/
Oklahoma Voice
Commissioner Todd Hiett, center, leaves the Oklahoma Supreme Court chambers at the Capitol surrounded by legal counsel after oral arguments on Nov. 12. The case makes an attempt to disqualify him from voting on cases before the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

During its May 1 meeting, the Oklahoma Ethics Commission voted to dismiss two complaints against Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett.

The votes came after an investigation into whether Hiett had conflicts of interest in his role. The OCC frequently votes on rate hike cases while regulating utilities, oil and gas and other industries.

The complaints were filed following two alleged incidents, including one in 2024 described as intoxicated behavior and groping.

The encounter allegedly happened during a Minnesota work conference, and the other person involved was reportedly a member of the energy industry. The commissioner told the newspaper he does not remember the Minnesota incident but sought help for alcohol issues.

In a statement to StateImpact, Hiett praised the Ethics Commission's review.

"The Commission's decision to dismiss these complaints reflects their careful consideration of the facts and the law," he said. "I have fully cooperated with the Commission because I believe strongly in the processes that ensure accountability and transparency from public servants such as myself and I respect the public's right to have access to that information."

Chloe Bennett-Steele
Chloe Bennett-Steele is StateImpact Oklahoma's environment & science reporter.
StateImpact Oklahoma
