Debt collections for student loans in default resumes: What to know

/ A Morehouse College student lines up before the school commencement, May 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Starting Monday, the federal government will resume collecting student loans from borrowers who are in default. People behind in their loans may find their wages and benefits garnished. The government had suspended collections since the start of the pandemic.

We speak with personal finance expert Jill Schlesinger, business analyst at CBS News and host of the podcast “Jill on Money,” about what this means for borrowers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

