Former lawmaker Jake Merrick joins race for Oklahoma Governor

During his time in office serving Northwest Edmond’s Senate District 22, Merrick carried measures to expand gun rights for convicted felons, restrict transgender children from using certain restrooms in schools and prohibit state agencies from requiring vaccines before delivering on services.

He announced his run for governor on Monday on the steps of the capital. Although he hasn’t officially filed with the state ethics commission, Oklahoma City’s KOCO News reports he doesn’t plan on taking donations for another year.

Merrick works as a radio host, where he hosts “The Jake Merrick Show,” spending time talking to various guests based on themed days, such as “Market Monday,” “2A Tuesday,” and “Warrior Wednesday.”

The show's Spotify page shows lawmakers like Reps. Kevin West, R-Moore and Tom Gann, R-Inola, and Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, are among Merrick’s recent guests. The lawmakers discuss various bill proposals in Oklahoma related to the daily themes.

Last Monday for example, Bullard explained his sponsorship of the now failed House Bill 1197 , which would have created a gold and silver depository to exchange their valuables for a credit equal to their worth.

Among the speakers endorsing Merrick at the announcement event titled ‘Conservative Voices Silenced: Take Back the Capitol, Open the Floor,’ were current Republicans Sen. Shane Jett from Shawnee and Rep. Jim Shaw from Chandler.

Jett chairs the Oklahoma chapter of the Freedom Caucus , a far-right sect of lawmakers pushing a Christian-colored portrait of America’s future through policy.

The Gubernatorial election slated for November 2026 is now six people deep, with five Republicans and one Democrat. The candidates are as follows:

