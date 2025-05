/ President Trump talks to reporters during a meeting with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in the Oval Office at the White House on April 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

This week, as President Trump hits his 100th day in office, we check in with voters who supported him in the election.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jordan Willey, who voted for Trump, and Tracey Danka, who also voted for Trump and attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally, though she didn’t storm the Capitol.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR