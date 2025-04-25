Senate budget committee pushes dozens of measures onto floor for discussions, votes

A new revolving fund to increase support for rural hospitals, up to $5 million in tax credits for donors to certain pregnancy resource centers and incentives to “bring sitcoms home from Hollywood,” according to one lawmaker.

Those are just a handful of the nearly 50 proposals approved by the Senate Budget & Appropriations Committee this week. Each bill comes with a price tag, ranging from the tens of thousands to the hundreds of millions of dollars.

It’s the most progress toward a working state budget for the next fiscal year in weeks.

Also among the measures was House Bill 1200 by Durant Republican Cody Maynard in the House and Tulsa Republican Sen. Dave Rader. The bill sets the state income tax rate at 4.7% for most Oklahomans, while setting a quarter of a percent cut to trigger when certain yearly revenue increases are met, eventually reaching a zero percent tax rate.

The price tag for that bill is around $305 million in general revenue funds each year by Fiscal Year 2028, according to legislative fiscal impact documents distributed during the appropriations committee meeting.

This time last year, lawmakers were amid publicly streamed deliberations on state funding as part of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s ‘Budget Summit 2024.’

Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, told reporters Thursday that while the state budget talks aren’t going down how they did last year, there's a lot more progress to come on that front as lawmakers prepare for floor debates and the last month of the regular legislative session.

“We're starting to have the discussions,” Paxton said. “I think you see the websites where all the numbers have been kind of traded back and forth. That should be all public and out there for everybody to see. The Senate's position is we're trying to keep the budget as flat as possible.”

To do that, Paxton said, lawmakers would need to pull around $322 million out of the $4 billion-plus state savings coffers.