Rep. Cyndi Munson jumps in the race for Oklahoma Governor

Rep. Cyndi Munson is the latest candidate for Oklahoma Governor in the 2026 General Election. The House minority leader made her official announcement just outside the Oklahoma State Capitol Tuesday morning.

Munson is the only Democrat to announce candidacy for governor or any other statewide office in 2026 so far. First elected in 2016, she represents northern Oklahoma City’s House District 85.

Surrounded by her close family and a few supporters in front of the statehouse, Munson made her case as to why Oklahomans should vote for her.

“I know I'm not what you would call a typical candidate for governor,” Munson said. “I work for a living. I pay my student loans. I rent my house.”

“I'm not beholden to any political party. I'm not an extremist. I have a proven track record of working across the aisle to get things done and won't pander to Washington, D.C. politicians who only want to continue deepening our political divide,” she said.

Among her promises are cutting taxes for middle-class families, revamping public school funding, and repealing state abortion bans.

So far, Munson is up against two Republican political powerhouses in former House Speaker Charles McCall and Attorney General Gentner Drummond .