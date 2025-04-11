Questions swirl around Tulsa mental health provider contracts

Three Tulsa nonprofit behavioral health agencies received a notice terminating funding from the state, leaving service providers scrambling to understand what it will mean for the life-saving care they provide.

Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services officials say there won’t be any disruption to care. But for nonprofits GRAND Mental Health, CREOKS and Family & Children’s Services, it’s unclear how that will happen if state funding is lost.

The swirling changes leave the mental health care of tens of thousands of people in Tulsa County up in the air as agencies send conflicting information to service providers and media outlets.

According to Gov. Kevin Stitt, no cuts are being made to state mental health funding. He accused local journalists of falsely reporting on them at a Wednesday press conference.

“I’ve seen that in the news, people spinning it, saying, we're cutting mental health, right?” Stitt said. “Y'all might have reported on that. It's not true.”

The state mental health department has a budget of almost $600 million , made up of appropriations by the legislature, state revolving funds and federal money.

“We're going to spend the same amount this year,” Stitt said. “I don’t think the legislature is going to cut mental health.”

He said certain contracts need to be renegotiated, but the amount the state pays for mental health services will stay the same.

The three Tulsa providers received a letter late Thursday stating all funding they get from the state will be terminated next month. The notices, sent by the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, or OMES, tell them to take all necessary steps to minimize costs with the work covered in their contracts, according to the providers.

OMES oversees purchases and contracts for the state, handling its money distribution directly.

In a statement, OMES said the termination notices were sent in partnership with the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services after concerns about the mental health nonprofits’ budget management.

“Rather than continuing to spend taxpayer money on extended litigation, OMES has determined that reissuing the proposal is in the best interest of the state,” spokesperson Christa Helfrey wrote in an email.

Mental Health Department Commissioner Allie Friesen acknowledged confusion amid negotiations in a written statement Friday afternoon.

“As we navigate these complex and concerning contracting issues, our priority remains clear: protecting access to care for Oklahomans who depend on these services,” she said. “We understand the confusion caused by recent events and are working closely with OMES and our community partners to implement a contractual stopgap. This issue is entirely unrelated to funding gaps or contract optimization.”

As of Friday evening, emailed statements made to KOSU from the three service providers reflect state money will flow their way until sometime between May 10 — the date according to the termination letters — and June 30, which is the end of the state fiscal year.

Officials from at least two of the service providers said that OMES and mental health department officials have reassured them services won’t end until new contracts are arranged — likely with other providers.

“We are in regular communication with the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and feel confident that there will be a positive path forward,” wrote CREOKS CEO Brent Black. “From a day-to-day operations perspective, nothing has changed.”

Stitt and Commissioner Allie Friesen have both expressed concern about how contracting nonprofits are spending state funds.

GRAND Mental Health, CREOKS and Family & Children’s Services are all part of Oklahoma’s network of Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, or CCBHCs.

CCBHCs are designated clinics that provide a comprehensive range of mental health and substance use services to anyone who requests them, regardless of their diagnosis or insurance status.

The Excellence in Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Act established a federal definition and criteria for CCBHCs, which receive an enhanced Medicaid reimbursement rate based on their anticipated costs of expanding services to meet the needs of vulnerable populations.

On its website , the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services reports CCBHCs have increased access to services, generated relationships with law enforcement, reduced crisis hospitalizations and enhanced crisis services in the state.

The CCBHC model is nationally recognized, gaining traction across the U.S.

“Evidence is mounting that CCBHCs improve the quality of health care, which strengthens communities, helps people in need and improves health outcomes,” National Council for Mental Wellbeing President and CEO Chuck Ingoglia said. “The overwhelming need for mental health and substance use care demands that we embrace innovative ways of structuring, delivering and paying for care, and CCBHCs meet those goals.”

While the future of the state’s funding decisions remains in limbo, service providers across the state are still in the dark. The ultimate impact on people receiving mental health care remains to be seen.