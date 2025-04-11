Muscogee Nation tobacco compact putting Oklahoma, tribal leaders at odds

That measure would have given Oklahoma’s Turnpike Authority access to the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Telecommunications Systems network, or OLETS, to collect tolls. The dead Senate bill ultimately ensures tribes have a say in whether their citizens’ data will be shared with OLETS.

“The fact that you've got the Muscogee Creeks that have killed this bill — and I don’t know who voted against it or whatever — because they want to drive on the turnpikes for free,” Stitt said in a Wednesday press conference. “I think Oklahomans find that disgusting.”

Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill spoke up about the compact disagreement during this month’s Native American caucus meeting on Tuesday. He said Stitt is trying to mix multiple issues into one tobacco compact, and delays are hurting Oklahomans and Muscogee citizens.

“He has a compact sitting on his desk, but he will not sign it until we include motor vehicle and turnpikes,” Hill said. “Those are two separate things. … it's on his desk. All you gotta do is sign it.”

In the most recent tobacco compact extension , both agreed that, “Parties being able to reach an agreement for a new tobacco tax compact shall not be contingent on the Parties being able to reach an agreement for a motor vehicle compact.”

In response to Stitt's comments, the Oklahoma Policy Institute Executive Director Shiloh Kantz issued a statement "clarify[ing] the inaccuracies in Gov. Stitt's recent remarks," noting the Muscogee Nation did not lead the charge in blocking the bill.

"Gov. Stitt’s comments are not only misleading, but they also reinforce a pattern of antagonism toward Tribal governments," Kantz said. "Rather than working collaboratively through government-to-government partnerships, he has chosen to scapegoat Tribes for asserting their legal rights. The governor’s words are deeply concerning and serve only to distract from the state’s failure to plan for the PlatePay system in a way that respects Oklahoma’s intergovernmental landscape."

Oklahoma House Speaker Kyle Hilbert said he’s staying neutral, hoping for tribal collaboration and sympathizing with Stitt’s view on turnpike billing.

“I do agree with the governor that those that are driving on the turnpike should pay the tolls,” Hilbert said. “I do agree with that, personally. But I also believe we need to find a way to work collaboratively with the tribal nations on this particular issue.”

The Muscogee Nation’s tobacco compact expired late last month , as did the Osage Nation's , who are also in talks with the governor.

Osage News reported similar issues for the Osage Nation Principal Chief, who said, “the crux of the matter is not the tobacco negotiations, but the number of Osage Nation license plates currently traveling on Oklahoma’s 12 turnpikes.”