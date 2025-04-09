© 2025 KOSU
Academic, Norman native arrested in Thailand for allegedly insulting the monarchy

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published April 8, 2025 at 3:30 PM CDT
Royal Sandalwood Urn and Coffin of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, King Rama IX. Gallery of Thai Royal Funeral Chariots, National Museum of Thailand, Bangkok.
Gary Todd
/
Flickr
Royal Sandalwood Urn and Coffin of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, King Rama IX. Gallery of Thai Royal Funeral Chariots, National Museum of Thailand, Bangkok.

An academic from Norman who has lived and worked in Thailand for over three decades is accused of insulting the Thai monarchy. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Paul Chambers
/
Facebook
Paul Chambers

Paul Chambers was formally charged with violating Thailand’s lese-majeste law on Tuesday. He is accused of publishing material critical of the Thai military on Singapore’s Institute of Southeast Asian Studies website.

Chambers is a lecturer at Naresuan University in Thailand with a research interest in the Thai military. Last year, he published a book titled Praetorian Kingdom: A History of Military Ascendency in Thailand.

His mother, Peggy Chambers, said her son is innocent — and while she is worried about her son, the issue is bigger than just him.

"I love my son, and I want him back here first, safely. But this is an attack on democratic principles across the whole world," she said.

Peggy said she has been in contact with Oklahoma Senator James Lankford and Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s offices, who say they are looking into the situation.

Paul is currently being held in pre-trial detention.
Hannah France
Hannah France is a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
