Academic, Norman native arrested in Thailand for allegedly insulting the monarchy

Paul Chambers / Facebook Paul Chambers

Paul Chambers was formally charged with violating Thailand’s lese-majeste law on Tuesday. He is accused of publishing material critical of the Thai military on Singapore’s Institute of Southeast Asian Studies website.

Chambers is a lecturer at Naresuan University in Thailand with a research interest in the Thai military. Last year, he published a book titled Praetorian Kingdom: A History of Military Ascendency in Thailand.

His mother, Peggy Chambers, said her son is innocent — and while she is worried about her son, the issue is bigger than just him.

"I love my son, and I want him back here first, safely. But this is an attack on democratic principles across the whole world," she said.

Peggy said she has been in contact with Oklahoma Senator James Lankford and Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s offices, who say they are looking into the situation.

Paul is currently being held in pre-trial detention.