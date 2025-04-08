House lawmaker representing Oklahoma City resigns, setting up special election

A lawmaker from Oklahoma City had his last day in the House Monday after being elected Oklahoma County commissioner.

Elected April 1, Democrat Rep. Jason Lowe was expected to be sworn in as county commissioner Monday.

A special primary election to fill the now-vacant legislative seat, which covers parts of northeast Oklahoma City and surrounding areas, is June 10. If needed, a special runoff would be Aug. 12 and a special general election on Sept. 9, said Misha Mohr with the State Election Board.

Lowe thanked his colleagues, legislative staff and constituents as he addressed the House chamber for the last time.

“It is with a mixture of gratitude, community pride, and definitely sadness that I stand before you today to announce my resignation,” Lowe said on the House floor.

While in the Legislature, he chaired the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus and worked to host three annual Black History Day celebrations at the Capitol.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve the great residents of House District 97,” he said in a statement. “I’m thankful to have been elected to serve you and to serve alongside my esteemed colleagues of the legislature. I want to thank my colleagues for all of their support and insight they’ve given me over the years.”

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, said she was grateful to work alongside Lowe in the House.

“He has worked hard to be a voice for his constituents in Oklahoma City, and I trust he will continue to serve Oklahomans well in his new capacity as County Commissioner,” she said in a statement. “As a longtime advocate and vocal voice on criminal justice reform, I know he will take that same passion to Oklahoma County. He will be missed at the Capitol, but I know his service to Oklahomans will be long-lasting.”

There are two other open seats in the Oklahoma House in House Districts 71 and 74. The two Tulsa County-area seats became vacant when lawmakers stepped down to take jobs in city and county government.

