Oklahoma House proposes $107 million budget cut for FY26

The House is looking to spend $12.4 billion in Fiscal Year 2026.

That’s about $107 million less than last year’s $12.5 billion. Mostly, the chamber aims to eliminate some one-time investments made last year for improvements and maintenance at various agencies.

The money is dished out to state agencies based on their requests and needs, and lawmakers’ legislative priorities.

And even with $4 billion in total savings, which isn’t accounted for in the appropriation total, the House’s ideal budget outlook is about $1 billion under what state agencies asked for this year.

House Speaker Kyle Hilbert from Bristow said last week that his chamber is still working with the Senate to develop a final budget, which is the only required measure they must pass by the end of the legislative session, per the State Constitution.

“I couldn't say enough good things about the great working relationship with the House and the Senate as we continue through the budget process,” Hilbert said.

And for ways to spend the extra cash on capital “improvement projects.”

“Don't know what that will look like exactly yet,” He said. “But I’m excited about the opportunity to potentially partner with them on some projects moving forward that will be good for our state.”

Here are the requested and proposed budgets so far this year:



State agency request: $13.32 billion

$13.32 billion Board of Equalization authorization : $12.3 billion

$12.3 billion Gov. Kevin Stitt’s proposal: $12.29 billion

$12.29 billion House proposal: $12.4 billion

The Senate has yet to release its budget proposal, though it had by this time last year.

The process continues, albeit mostly behind closed doors. The legislature has until the end of May to negotiate a budget that works for both chambers and the governor.