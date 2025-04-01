© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mike Mazzei, former Oklahoma senator, files to run for governor

By Barbara Hoberock of Oklahoma Voice
Published April 1, 2025 at 5:50 AM CDT
Mike Mazzei
Legislative Service Bureau Photography
Former Oklahoma Senator Mike Mazzei, R-Tulsa, speaks on the floor of the state legislature.

Former Oklahoma Sen. Mike Mazzei on Thursday filed paperwork indicating he is entering the 2026 race for governor.

Mazzei, a Republican from Tulsa, spent 12 years in the Oklahoma Senate before running into term limits. He served 10 years as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

He also previously served as budget secretary for Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Stitt terms out in 2026.

Mazzei filed his paperwork with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission seeking the gubernatorial post.

Mazzei joins a growing field of Republicans, including Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond of Hominy, former House Speaker Charles McCall of Atoka and Leisa Mitchell Haynes of Choctaw.

Mazzei, a financial planner, dropped out of the race for Oklahoma treasurer in 2021, citing a conflict with his employer.

During his time in the Senate, he championed tax cuts, pension reform and worked to reduce ineffective tax credits.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.
Tags
Politics 2026 Oklahoma Elections2026 ElectionsMike Mazzei
Barbara Hoberock of Oklahoma Voice
Barbara Hoberock is a senior reporter with Oklahoma Voice. She began her career in journalism in 1989 after graduating from Oklahoma State University. She began with the Claremore Daily Progress and then started working in 1990 for the Tulsa World. She has covered the statehouse since 1994 and served as Tulsa World Capitol Bureau chief. She covers statewide elected officials, the legislature, agencies, state issues, appellate courts and elections.
See stories by Barbara Hoberock of Oklahoma Voice
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content