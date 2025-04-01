Mike Mazzei, former Oklahoma senator, files to run for governor

Former Oklahoma Sen. Mike Mazzei on Thursday filed paperwork indicating he is entering the 2026 race for governor.

Mazzei, a Republican from Tulsa, spent 12 years in the Oklahoma Senate before running into term limits. He served 10 years as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

He also previously served as budget secretary for Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Stitt terms out in 2026.

Mazzei filed his paperwork with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission seeking the gubernatorial post.

Mazzei joins a growing field of Republicans, including Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond of Hominy, former House Speaker Charles McCall of Atoka and Leisa Mitchell Haynes of Choctaw.

Mazzei, a financial planner, dropped out of the race for Oklahoma treasurer in 2021, citing a conflict with his employer.

During his time in the Senate, he championed tax cuts, pension reform and worked to reduce ineffective tax credits.

