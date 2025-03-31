Oklahoma House, Senate trade floor-approved legislation with committee work ahead

That number breaks down to about 450 measures in the House and 330 in the Senate.

The bills passed regulate everything from Insulin prices to invasive plant species, immigration, criminal justice and renewable energy.

More than 200 other measures got through committee meetings but were never considered on the floor.

Moving forward, each chamber will consider the other's bills in relevant committees and vote on whether to hear them together again in about a month. In the meantime, bills could be amended, completely rewritten, or simply passed.

Any changes to the proposed language will need approval by the original chamber that drafted it before reaching the governor’s desk.

At the official halfway point of the legislative session, chamber leaders said they are pleased with the work they’ve accomplished so far. Even Democrats, who saw almost 50 pieces of legislation get through, feel like they were able to get something done.“We passed a lot of really good legislation right out of the gate,” House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, said.

As accomplishments, Hilbert pointed to his chamber’s measure restricting cell phone use in schools, House Bill 1276, and other education efforts, like ending teacher pay raises after 25 years, and ensuring state school board members can get items on public meeting agendas.

Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, seconded his House counterpart’s sentiment around education, saying he looked forward to “whittling down” language in bills with mutual goals.

He also brought up his chamber’s Senate Bill 2, which establishes setbacks for wind turbines at a quarter of a mile from occupied residences. The House version, House Bill 2751, proposes a half-mile distance, or one-and-a-half times the length of a windmill, whichever is greater.

Paxton said that a half-mile distance essentially bans the renewable energy industry from developing across the state and limits property owners’ use of their land.

“I think when you start telling landowners how to use their land, you know, there are times that that's necessary,” Paxton said. “But as legislators, we better be ready to justify that when we go back out into our districts. And so I think the House Bill, I think it overreaches on that.”

Paxton said his house is near wind turbines and solar farms. They’re all at least a quarter mile away from his property line, he said, and that seems to be okay for him.

Democratic minority leader from Oklahoma City, Julia Kirt, started her press conference last week by saying measures are moving along that she considers “challenging or problematic.”

“This week, I think one of the biggest challenges has been just feeling like some of these bills are a big distraction from the actual work we need to be doing to solve real problems for our communities,” Kirt said.

Still, she said, Senate Democrats didn’t reach the halfway mark without collection wins of their own. Those measures are the ones she focused on for reporters.

They include efforts to certify more reading specialists in the state, to help children with dyslexia learn to read.

“We have a challenge statewide of having educators who have the knowledge to really help kids with dyslexia,” she said. “We're now screening, but we don't necessarily have the resources to help them. And that's what we need.

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson sent a press release summarizing her caucus victories on Friday. House Democrats managed to squeeze 30 bills in with the hundreds of Republican proposals.

“All of these bills were in line with our priorities of lowering costs for working families, supporting public education, creating better access to healthcare and childcare, and protecting the most vulnerable Oklahomans,” Munson said.